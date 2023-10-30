Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers live streaming
Kings quintet:
Lakers' quintet
Kings' season:
For the match against the Lakers, crucial players like De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are expected to get more minutes on the court. Both had simple performances against the Raptors. The match will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Without Lebron:
Star player LeBron James is a confirmed absentee for Wednesday's match. The "King" played 17 minutes of the match against the Nets earlier this week and will therefore be spared from the team's next fixture.
Kings:
The good news is that Anthony Davis will be available for tonight's game, after being spared from the Warriors game to recover from some minor injuries that had been bothering him.
Lakers:
Rajon Rondo has just returned from injury and is still playing limited minutes, which makes the starting point guard position very uncertain for tonight's game. Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook and Rondo himself are the options that the coaching staff will have to evaluate. For the rest, the starting line-up remains the same.
Keeping an eye on the game
One of the pillars of the good Sacramento Kings, Domantas Sabonis had a great first game at home against the Jazz, grabbing an incredible 12 rebounds. Hoping he can do the same in a tough game, he's a good bet to have more than 10 rebounds.
In the Lakers' win over the Suns, Anthony Davis was the team's top scorer with 30 points, showing what a scorer he is. Expecting him to keep up the pace even when playing away from home, the pivot is always an excellent pick to have more than 26 points.
Venue: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Time: 10pm
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and NBA League Pass (streaming)
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil