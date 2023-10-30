Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA
Foto: Lakers

When is Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Time: 10pm

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and NBA League Pass (streaming)

Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
Kings quintet:

Kings: Holmes, Bjelica, Barnes, Hield, Joseph 
Lakers' quintet

Lakers: McGee, Davis, James, Green, Caruso
Kings' season:

On the Kings' side, their first and only appearance in the pre-season was against the Toronto Raptors and ended in defeat for the Sacramento team: 112-99 to their Canadian rivals.

For the match against the Lakers, crucial players like De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are expected to get more minutes on the court. Both had simple performances against the Raptors. The match will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Without Lebron:

This will be the Lakers' third game in the NBA pre-season. In the first game, the Los Angeles team lost 125-108 to the Warriors, while in the second game, the yellow and purple team won 129-126 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Star player LeBron James is a confirmed absentee for Wednesday's match. The "King" played 17 minutes of the match against the Nets earlier this week and will therefore be spared from the team's next fixture.

Kings:

The Sacramento Kings are off to a tumultuous start to the season. After a great campaign last season, the squad has been reinforced with veterans, including Trevor Ariza, an old acquaintance of Lakers fans, as well as coach Luke Walton, who took over from Dave Joerger after being dismissed from the team. Despite this, the Kings are skating and have just four wins in ten games, which is very little for those aiming to compete for a place in the Playoffs in the crowded West. To make matters worse, the team is without De'aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III, its main players.

The good news is that Anthony Davis will be available for tonight's game, after being spared from the Warriors game to recover from some minor injuries that had been bothering him.

Lakers:

After a day off following their victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, the Lakers return to the court today and play their third game in four days. The marathon of the regular season is starting to take its toll on the squad, and coach Frank Vogel has two confirmed absentees for today's game. Avery Bradley, with a microfracture in his right leg, is out for one to two weeks. In addition, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has an ankle injury and is uncertain to return. The absence of both creates problems for Vogel, since Bradley is a starter and KCP replaced him in the only game he missed. 

Rajon Rondo has just returned from injury and is still playing limited minutes, which makes the starting point guard position very uncertain for tonight's game. Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook and Rondo himself are the options that the coaching staff will have to evaluate. For the rest, the starting line-up remains the same.

Lakers
Lakers

 

Keeping an eye on the game

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers live NBA action this Sunday (29) at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, at 10 p.m. ET.

One of the pillars of the good Sacramento Kings, Domantas Sabonis had a great first game at home against the Jazz, grabbing an incredible 12 rebounds. Hoping he can do the same in a tough game, he's a good bet to have more than 10 rebounds.

In the Lakers' win over the Suns, Anthony Davis was the team's top scorer with 30 points, showing what a scorer he is. Expecting him to keep up the pace even when playing away from home, the pivot is always an excellent pick to have more than 26 points.

Welcome to the Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Sacramento Kings on one side. On the other side is the Los Angeles Lakers. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
