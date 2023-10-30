Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
Watch out for this Pacers player
Tyrese Halliburton, guard. A young player that is making his way in the NBA, with 23 years old he has a lot to win with Pacers, currently he is the player that has been left with the responsibility of leading the team to the championship, with the season starting, the player averages: 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 12 assists, with those numbers they hope to add the third victory of the season.
Watch out for this Bulls player
Zach LaVine, shooting guard. One of the best players in the NBA, with the Bulls is surrounded by a lot of talent and undoubtedly the classification is a must, LaVine averages in these first three games: 25.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists, the level of demand is very high and a distraction can cost the victory, so with the ability of this player can be enough to get the victory.
Zach is in his bag tonight 🎒@NBCSChicago | @ZachLaVine pic.twitter.com/0utJSFoiY2— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 28, 2023
Pacers all-star roster
Toppin, Brown, Turner, Halliburton, Mathurin.
Bulls All-Star Team
White, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic.
Background
Last season, Bulls and Pacers faced a four-game series, the first game was won by Chicago, but Pacers had a great reaction and won the remaining three games, in the end Pacers did not qualify and Bulls could not pass the Play-In either, now in very different circumstances they can start a great series.
Pacers with a big mission at the start of the season
Indiana Pacers has two consecutive seasons without qualifying to Playoffs or Play-In, this franchise has not added championships since the NBA is played, but this does not mean it is a bad team, no doubt Pacers is one of the most popular in the league, when the ABA was played, Pacers had a great step in the seventies, the current team is far from being successful, Indiana has not been able to enter the Playoffs and that for an important team is unforgivable, last season they finished the season in the 11th position with a 35-47, the team had interesting players and to this squad 6 players arrived, the team looks very competitive and in the new season after 3 games they are first in the East with two victories.
Bulls want to make a comeback
Chicago Bulls, after the great stage with Michael Jordan, has not returned to be the great team that collected titles, its great fans that even is one of the largest worldwide, want to see them playing the finals and lifting the championship, the previous season Bulls did not have a good season, to their good fortune, Chicago reached to enter the Play-In, with a record of 40-42, In the Play-In, they could not continue advancing to the first round of Playoff, for this season, many teams were reinforced in a great way, all to win the title, Bulls brought to the institution three players with whom they hope to continue competing with the favorites, at the beginning of the season, the team has one win and two losses, although it is not the best start they still have great room for improvement.
The East promises fun
The Eastern Conference in the NBA has become the most complicated, the quality of its teams is high and without a doubt every season the fight to enter the Playoffs is a great show, in this duel Bulls and Pacers will be measured in what could be a future Playoffs duel, two squads that have great players who have achieved important things.
