Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics Live Score Here
CELTICS!
OPEN QUOTES!
"The best I've seen in him is; consistency in defense," head coach Joe Mazzulla said of Brown. "When our two best players compete at a high level defensively, it gives them a boost. the tone. We know Derrick and Jrue are going to do this, because it's true. what they do. And for Jayson, and specifically Jaylen, in these first two games, regardless of how things are going, going in the game, he's ready. competing at a high level with determination and physicality. And tonight, he showed what it is. He is a guy who, when we need a basket, he can get to his spot and score."
"On any given night, it will be different players at specific times," Tatum said. "And I believe this will really help us. in the long term."
"In each game, you will only you need to be ready and be aggressive," Brown said. "The game will decide what will happen, and we will only decide what will happen. We need to keep finding ourselves in rhythm, and we'll be fine."
WIZARDS AND CELTICS STAGE!
The arena serves as home to several sports teams, including the NBA's Washington Wizards and the NHL's Washington Capitals. Basketball and hockey fans in the area are lucky enough to catch their favorite teams in exciting matches held at the Capital One Arena.
In addition to basketball and hockey games, the arena also hosts other sporting events, such as college basketball matches, professional wrestling tournaments and arena soccer games, further expanding its importance as a sports center in the region.
Capital One Arena is not just limited to sports. It also plays a vital role in the D.C. area's entertainment scene. Great artists perform memorable concerts, comedians make audiences laugh, live entertainment shows delight crowds, and more Cultural and entertainment events take place here.
Arena capacity may vary depending on the event, but it often accommodates tens of thousands of spectators, providing an unforgettable experience.
Over the years, Capital One Arena has undergone renovations and upgrades to enhance the spectator experience by modernizing seating areas, catering facilities and food and beverages, and adopting state-of-the-art technology.
In addition to its role as a venue for sporting and entertainment events, the arena plays an important role in the local community, hosting charity events, fundraisers and community engagement programs.
Opened in 1997, Capital One Arena boasts a rich history of memorable events and sporting achievements, solidifying its status as a Washington, D.C. landmark that draws fans and spectators from across the country and beyond. world for a variety of exciting events.
WIZARD STATS!
Last season, Washington averaged 43.6 rebounds per game (ranking 15th in the NBA) and gave up 43 rebounds per game (ranking 12th).
Last year, the Wizards ranked 14th in the league. ranks in the league in assists, recording an average of 25.4 per game.
Washington, which ranked 15th; in the league with 13.3 turnovers per game, he forced 11.8 turnovers per game, which was the second worst mark in the NBA.
The Wizards converted 11.3 three-point shots per game (ranking 21st in the NBA) last season while maintaining a 35.6% three-point shooting percentage (ranking in 17th).
CELTICS STATS!
Boston averaged 45.3 rebounds per game and gave up 44 rebounds last season, ranking seventh and eighteenth, respectively, in the league.
Averaging 26.7 assists per game last year, the Celtics ranked seventh in the NBA.
When it comes to turnovers, Boston ranked seventh in the NBA in committing them (12.7 per game) last season. Ranked fifth in the league in forcing turnovers (12 per game).
Last year, the Celtics were the second-best team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (16 per game), and they ranked sixth in 3-point percentage (37.6%).