Preview Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: the rematch

Two of the best teams in the eastern conference, the eleventh place of the conference faces the seventh. An interesting matchup between the two teams that met in the first round of last year's playoffs and will define the best team.

Where do they play?

The Fiserv Forum will be the host stadium for the regular season game, it is located in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Since August 26, 2018 it is the home of the Milwaukee Bucks, it cost $524 million to build and has a capacity of 17,500 spectators.

How are both teams doing?

The Miami team had a bad start to the new tournament, this year they are again a strong team competing in the eastern conference. They had a bad start of the 2023-2024 season, with 1 game won and 2 lost they are in the eleventh place of the eastern conference. Their last game was on October 28, 2023 and resulted in a 106-90 loss against Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center and thus they lost their second game of the season. They come in as the underdogs to win the game, but they could pull off the upset and win the matchup because they are a good Eastern Conference team and because of the experience their players have.

On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks had a good start of the regular season, with 1 game won and 1 lost they settled in the seventh place of the western conference. Last tournament they lost in the first phase of the playoffs, they made several changes in the team and hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly to the playoffs. Their last game was on October 29th against the Atlanta Hawks, where the Milwaukee Bucks lost 127 to 110 at Fiserv Forum and in that way Milwaukee Bucks got their first loss of the tournament. They come in as favorites to win this game and take the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game as they are playing at home and their fans can support them.

What time and where to watch Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks?

The game will not be broadcasted on TV in Mexico. It will only be streamed on NBA League Pass. The game starts at 6:00 PM (CDMX) and you can't miss it.

Background

Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks have faced each other on several occasions. In the last 5 meetings, the Milwaukee Bucks have won only once and the other 4 times the winners have been Miami Heat.

Last meeting

The last time these two teams met was on April 26, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, in that game the Miami Heat won 128-126. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds which we expect to happen again today.

Referees

The referee designation for today's game is as follows:

Team Manager: James Williams (#60).

Referee: Karl Lane (#77).

Referee: Brandon Schwab (#86).

Replay Center: Sean Wright, JT Orr and Lauren Holtkamp.

Players to watch

Jimmy Butler (#22): He is considered the best player on his team and this season would be his 12th year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averaged 16.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game respectively, he is very important for the offense and has a lot of weight in the team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34): the two-time winner of the MVP of the Season award, will be key in the offensive attack, in the season he has managed to average 23 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists per game. His experience will be of big importance and he should lead the team to victory.