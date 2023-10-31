Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons live, as well as the latest information from Paycom Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons match live on TV and online?
The match Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons?
This is the start time of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons game on October 30, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (October 31)
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Detroit Pistons
One of the most outstanding players in Detroit Pistons is Cade Cunningham, the 22 year old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 25 points.
Key player in the Oklahoma City Thunder
One of the players to watch out for in Oklahoma City Thunder is Chet Holmgren, the 21-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 19 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 19, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2023-2024 preseason, where Detroit Pistons managed to win by a score of 118 points against 116 of Oklahoma City Thunder.
The player who scored the most points for Detroit Pistons in that game was Ausar Thompson with 18, while the player who scored the most points for Oklahoma City Thunder in that game was Jalen Williams with 20.
History Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Detroit Pistons, as of the last five games they have won three, while Oklahoma City Thunder has won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Detroit Pistons who has scored 537 points against 521 of Oklahoma City Thunder.
Actuality - Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons has been performing well in the 2023-2024 NBA season, winning two games and losing one after playing three.
Oklahoma City Thunder 116 - Detroit Pistons
- Last five games
Oklahoma City Thunder 116 - Detroit Pistons
Dallas Mavericks 114 - 104 Detroit Pistons
Miami Heat 103 - 102 Detroit Pistons
Charlotte Hornets 99 - 111 Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons 118 - 102 Chicago Bulls
Actuality - Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder has been performing well in the actuality of the NBA season, winning two games and losing one after playing three.
Oklahoma City Thunder 124 - 101 Milwaukee Bucks
- Last five games
Oklahoma City Thunder 124 - 101 Milwaukee Bucks
Oklahoma City Thunder 116 - 118 Detroit Pistons
Chicago Bulls 104 - 124 Oklahoma City Thunder
Cleveland Cavaliers 105 - 108 Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder 95 - 128 Denver Nuggets
The match will be played at the Paycom Center Stadium
The match between Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons will take place at the Paycom Center Stadium in the city of Oklahoma City (United States), the stadium is where the Oklahoma City Thunder plays its home games, was built in 2002 and has a capacity for approximately 19,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
