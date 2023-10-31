Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Spoelstra!
Erik Spoelstra spoke about Jimmy Butler for the start of the season: "That was part of the plan with Jimmy and the coaching staff. They just want to continue to make sure he's feeling good, especially at the beginning. No, we'll take it week by week".
Griffin!
Adrian Griffin was recently hired and took over the Bucks, talking about that and Antetokounmpo: "Me and Giannis are on the same page. We have a great relationship so far. It's been really nice getting to know him. He wants to win, I want to win. It's as simple as that. I respect him. I respect what he's achieved in this league. We're here together to win. I have no problem with that. I think it's a great partnership. We'll lead this team together. When he's leading, the others will follow. I think that's great. We're aligned. We're here to win. The only thing I spoke to the team and the committee about was embracing expectations. We have a very good squad. Instead of running from them, we should embrace them. What rookie head coach gets to coach the Milwaukee Bucks, with all the special talent on this team? I'm extremely honored."
Injury Report: Heat
On the Heat's side the injured are Josh Richardson and Haywood Highsmith, as well as having Caleb Martin and Kevin Love listed as day-to-day.
Injury Report: Bucks
For the match, the Bucks will be without the injured Khris Middleton, who is the only absentee on the Bucks side.
Eastern Conference
In the Eastern Conference, the Bucks are in seventh place, with one win and one loss, tied with the Hornets and Wizards. The Heat are in 11th place with one win and two losses, tied with the Bulls, Cavaliers and Hawks.
Last Matches: Heat
The Miami Heat, on the other hand, have two wins and three losses in the preseason. The wins came 113-109 over the Hornets and 132-124 over the Grizzlies. The losses were 120-104 to the Spurs, 107-104 to the Nets and 110-104 to the Rockets. There are three games left in the regular season. On Wednesday (25), 103-102, the victory came against the Pistons. On Friday (27), by 119-111, they lost to the Celtics and, on Saturday (28), by 106-90 to the Timberwolves.
Last Matches: Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks came into the preseason with three wins and two losses. The losses were 108-102 to the Grizzlies and 124-101 to the Thunder. The wins were 105-102 over the Bulls, 108-97 over the Lakers and 124-116 over the Grizzlies. In the regular season, on Thursday (26), the victory came 118-117 over the 76ers and on Sunday (29) the defeat came 127-110 to the Hawks.
