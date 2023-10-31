Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: Grizzlies

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mavericks vs Grizzlies match.
Taylor Jenkins!

Taylor Jenkins on the other side came out in defense of Ja Morant after an ESPN story about the player: "I read the article and I'm not going to comment on anonymous sources. In fact, I'm not going to comment on the past. I'm really focused on the present right now - the strides he's making, positive strides, and the strides the team is making. I want him to know that he has 100% support from us and his teammates."
Jason Kidd!

    On the Saturday Stein Lie podcast, Jason Kidd, Head Coach of the Mavericks, spoke about the dispute over the team's center spot: "It's in dispute. I'm going to start with Lively in the starting lineup and see how that plays out. I can say that we'll probably start with both rookies at the beginning of training camp and maybe in one, or if not both games, in Abu Dhabi, just to see how they handle the situation. They (Lively and Prosper) have done everything we've asked of them. Every week, they get better. We're excited. I expect these newcomers to play a lot this season. They'll be part of our team. There may be a chance for one of them to start (in the regular season). So we'll see."

Injury Report: Mavericks

Unlike their opponents, the Mavericks have no injured players and can use their full strength!
Injury Report: Grizzlies

For the match, the Grizzlies won't be able to use the injured Luke Kennard, Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams.
Western Conference

In the Western Conference, the Mavericks are in third place with two wins, tied with the Pelicans. The Grizzlies, with three losses, are 15th (and last), tied with the Trail Blazers and Rockets.
Last Matches: Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks had one win and two losses in the preseason. The two losses were to the Timberwolves, one by 111-99 and one by 104-96. The win was 114-104 over the Pistons. On Wednesday (25), the win came against the Spurs, 126-119 in the regular season. And on Friday (27), by 125-120, they beat the Nets.
Last Matches: Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies had three losses and two wins in the preseason. They won 127-122 against the Pacers and 108-102 against the Bucks. The losses were 103-102 to the Hawks, 123-124 to the Heat and 124-116 to the Bucks. In the regular season, on Wednesday (25), the defeat came by 111-104 to the Pelicans. On Friday (27), they lost 108-104 to the Nuggets and, on Saturday (28), 113-106 to the Wizards.
