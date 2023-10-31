New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The New Orleans Pelicans are playing well this year and are coming off a 96-87 home win over the New York Knicks. The Pelicans had an okay shooting game as they were able to go 40-of-87 (46.0 percent) from the field, 9-of-33 (27.3 percent) from distance and 16 trips to the free-throw line. Small forward Brandon Ingram led the offense in this game as in 32 minutes he had 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and five turnovers. This was one of the best defensive performance of the year so far as they held New York to 33-of-90 (36.7 percent) from the floor, 7-of-37 (18.9 percent) from beyond the arc and 18 free-throw shots. If the Pelicans can continue to hold teams to 12 points in the first quarter and completely dominate early, they will win a lot of games.
Warriors: NBA's most valuable franchise
According to the ranking, the Northern California franchise has an estimated value of US$7.7 billion. In second place is the Knicks, valued at US$6.6 billion. Rounding off the top three are the Lakers, who are worth around US$6.4 billion.
New Orleans Pelicans
Coach Willie Green's team shot 47.1% overall and 43.8% from three-point range. Their standout players were CJ McCollum, with 24 points, four rebounds and six assists, Zion Williamson, who contributed 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Brandon Ingram, responsible for 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists, as well as two steals.
Golden State Warriors
In their last game, against the Kings, the team coached by Steve Kerr converted 55.2% of their shots overall and 43.8% of their three-point shots. Their most outstanding players were Stephen Curry, with 41 points, four rebounds and four assists, Klay Thompson, who had 18 points, three rebounds and four assists, and Jonathan Kuminga, who had 12 points and five rebounds.
Keeping an eye on the game
Two factors contribute to the New Orleans Pelicans having the upper hand in this match-up. Firstly, the New Orleans team will be more rested than the Golden State Warriors. Secondly, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum played very well in their debut and have everything it takes to repeat the feat. Therefore, SDA's guess for this game is that the Pelicans will win.
The Golden State Warriors recovered well from their opening loss to the Phoenix Suns and, with a great game, beat a tough opponent like the Sacramento Kings on Friday. They'll also have the return of Draymond Green and could have the reinforcement of Curry, who didn't play against the Rockets.
Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
Time: 9pm
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil