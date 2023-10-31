New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Foto: Pelicans

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:00 AMan hour ago

When is New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
Time: 9pm

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

7:55 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
7:50 AMan hour ago

Defense Wins in the NBA

 

The New Orleans Pelicans are playing well this year and are coming off a 96-87 home win over the New York Knicks. The Pelicans had an okay shooting game as they were able to go 40-of-87 (46.0 percent) from the field, 9-of-33 (27.3 percent) from distance and 16 trips to the free-throw line. Small forward Brandon Ingram led the offense in this game as in 32 minutes he had 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and five turnovers. This was one of the best defensive performance of the year so far as they held New York to 33-of-90 (36.7 percent) from the floor, 7-of-37 (18.9 percent) from beyond the arc and 18 free-throw shots. If the Pelicans can continue to hold teams to 12 points in the first quarter and completely dominate early, they will win a lot of games.

7:45 AMan hour ago

113.0 points per game

The Golden State Warriors have been an average offensive team throughout the beginning of the season as they are 14th in the sport with 113.0 points per game. They are 18th in shooting percentage (44.7) and 20th in three-point percentage (32.0) right now. Defensively, they are 15th in points allowed (115.0) and 18th in rebounds per game (44.0). With power forward Draymond Green returning to the lineup, this team should be able to get better and play a better brand on the defensive end. 
7:40 AMan hour ago

Check out Forbes' complete ranking of the NBA's most valuable franchises in 2023:

 

1. Golden State Warriors: 7.7 billion
2. New York Knicks: 6.6 billion
3. Los Angeles Lakers: 6.4 billion
4. Boston Celtics: 4.7 billion
5. Los Angeles Clippers: 4.65 billion
6. Chicago Bulls: 4.6 billion
7. Dallas Mavericks: 4.5 billion
8. Houston Rockets: 4.4 billion
9. Philadelphia 76ers: 4.3 billion
10. Toronto Raptors: 4.1 billion
11. Phoenix Suns: 4 billion
12. Miami Heat: 3.9 billion
13. Brooklyn Nets: 3.85 billion
14. Washington Wizards: 3.5 billion
15. Denver Nuggets: 3.37 billion
16. Cleveland Cavaliers: 3.35 billion
17. Sacramento Kings: 3.33 billion
18. Atlanta Hawks: 3.32 billion
19. San Antonio Spurs: 3.25 billion
20. Milwaukee Bucks: 3.2 billion
21. Utah Jazz: 3.09 billion
22. Portland Trail Blazers: 3.08 billion
23. Detroit Pistons: 3.07 billion
24. Oklahoma City Thunder: 3.05 billion
25. Charlotte Hornets: 3 billion
26. Orlando Magic: 2.95 billion
27. Indiana Pacers: 2.9 billion
28. New Orleans Pelicans: 2.55 billion
29. Minnesota Timberwolves: 2.5 billion
30. Memphis Grizzlies: 2.4 billion

7:35 AMan hour ago

Warriors: NBA's most valuable franchise

The Golden State Warriors are a success not only on the court, but also off it. According to a survey carried out by Forbes magazine, the Warriors are the most valuable franchise in the entire NBA, marking only the second time in more than two decades that a team other than the Los Angeles and New York franchises has topped the list.

According to the ranking, the Northern California franchise has an estimated value of US$7.7 billion. In second place is the Knicks, valued at US$6.6 billion. Rounding off the top three are the Lakers, who are worth around US$6.4 billion.

7:30 AMan hour ago

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans started the 2023/24 season with a good win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee. After a balanced first quarter, the Pelicans took control of the game and led until the end, where they won 111-104.

Coach Willie Green's team shot 47.1% overall and 43.8% from three-point range. Their standout players were CJ McCollum, with 24 points, four rebounds and six assists, Zion Williamson, who contributed 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Brandon Ingram, responsible for 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists, as well as two steals.

New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

 

7:25 AMan hour ago

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have won two games and lost another so far. The team started the season losing to the Phoenix Suns 108-104, beat the Sacramento Kings 122-114 last Friday and the Houston Rockets 106-95.

In their last game, against the Kings, the team coached by Steve Kerr converted 55.2% of their shots overall and 43.8% of their three-point shots. Their most outstanding players were Stephen Curry, with 41 points, four rebounds and four assists, Klay Thompson, who had 18 points, three rebounds and four assists, and Jonathan Kuminga, who had 12 points and five rebounds.

7:20 AM2 hours ago

Keeping an eye on the game

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors live NBA action on Monday (30) at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, at 9pm (Brasília).

Two factors contribute to the New Orleans Pelicans having the upper hand in this match-up. Firstly, the New Orleans team will be more rested than the Golden State Warriors. Secondly, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum played very well in their debut and have everything it takes to repeat the feat. Therefore, SDA's guess for this game is that the Pelicans will win.
The Golden State Warriors recovered well from their opening loss to the Phoenix Suns and, with a great game, beat a tough opponent like the Sacramento Kings on Friday. They'll also have the return of Draymond Green and could have the reinforcement of Curry, who didn't play against the Rockets.

7:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the New Orleans Pelicans on one side. On the other side is the Golden State Warriors. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA