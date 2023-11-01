Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs match live on TV and online?
The match Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs?
This is the start time for the Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs game on October 31, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 4:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (November 1st)
Mexico: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at San Antonio Spurs
One of the most outstanding players in San Antonio Spurs is Devin Vassell, the 26-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 14 points.
Key player for Phoenix Suns
One of the players to watch out for in Phoenix Suns is Kevin Durant, the 35-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 39 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last April 4, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Phoenix Suns managed to win by a score of 115 points against 94 of San Antonio Spurs.
The player who scored the most points for Phoenix Suns in that game was Devin Booker with 27, while the player who scored the most points for San Antonio Spurs in that game was Malakai with 21.
History Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Phoenix Suns, as of the last five games they have won five, while San Antonio Spurs have won zero, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Phoenix Suns who have scored 598 points compared to 534 for San Antonio Spurs.
Actuality - San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs have had a bad performance in the NBA season 2023-2024, after playing three games, they won one and lost two.
San Antonio Spurs 117 - 103 Houston Rockets
- Last five games
San Antonio Spurs 117 - 103 Houston Rockets
Golden State Warriors 117 - 122 San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs 119 - 126 Dallas Mavericks
San Antonio Spurs 126 - 122 Houston Rockets
Los Angeles Clippers 123 - 83 San Antonio Spurs
Actuality - Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns have been performing well in the actuality of the NBA season, winning two and losing one after playing three games.
Portland Trail Blazers 111 - 122 Phoenix Suns
- Last five games
Portland Trail Blazers 111 - 122 Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns 117 - 106 Portland Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Lakers 100 - 108 Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors 104 - 108 Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers 100 - 95 Phoenix Suns
The match will be played at the Footprint Center Stadium
The match between Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs will take place at the Footprint Center Stadium in the city of Phoenix (United States), the stadium is where the Phoenix Suns team plays its home games, was built in 1990 and has a capacity for approximately 18,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
