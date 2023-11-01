Portland Trail Blazers vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Detroit Pistons

Update Live Commentary
12:26 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs Detroit Pistons match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:21 AMan hour ago

What time is Portland Trail Blazers vs Detroit Pistons match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Portland Trail Blazers vs Detroit Pistons of 1th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 6  pm: NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 7 pm: NBA League Pass

12:16 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Pistons

Matisse Thybulle

Jerami Grant

Deandre Ayton

Shaedon Sharpe

Scoot Henderson

12:11 AMan hour ago

12:06 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Blazers

Ausar Thompson

Isaiah Stewart

Jaden Duren

Cade Cunningham

Killian Hayes

12:01 AM2 hours ago

11:56 PM2 hours ago

Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena is a multi-purpose arena located in Detroit, Michigan, United States. Opened in September 2017, the arena is home to the Detroit Red Wings (NHL) and the Detroit Pistons (NBA). The arena also hosts musical concerts and other sporting and entertainment events.

The arena seats 20,000 people for field hockey and basketball games, and can be expanded to up to 22,000 people for concerts.

Little Caesars Arena is considered one of the most modern and technologically advanced arenas in the world. The arena has a state-of-the-art sound system, an LED lighting system and a temperature control system that guarantees fan comfort in all weather conditions.

Little Caesars Arena is also committed to sustainability. The arena has a green roof, which helps reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. The arena also collects rainwater for use in irrigation and toilet flushing.

Not to mention that the venue is an important asset for the city of Detroit. The arena attracts millions of visitors each year and helps boost the local economy.

11:51 PM2 hours ago

Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have won three of their first four games, including two victories against teams that are considered playoff favorites. 

Cade Cunningham is playing high-level basketball, and Jaden Ivey is showing promise. The Pistons are also playing good team basketball, with a balance between offense and defense. However, the defense can still improve. If the Detroit Pistons can do these things, the team will be well positioned to compete for the playoffs.

The team is currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

11:46 PM2 hours ago

Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers haven't really got going. The team won one game, but lost three. One of the Blazers' main problems has been their defense. The team is allowing an average of 115.3 points per game, which is the third worst in the league.

On offense, the Blazers have relied on Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant. Brogdon is having a good start to the season, with averages of 19.3 points and 7.5 assists per game. Grant is contributing 16.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. 

With a 1-3 record, the Blazers still have a long way to go to become a playoff contender. However, the team has the talent to be competitive. They are currently in 12th place in the Western Conference.

11:41 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Portland Trail Blazers vs Detroit Pistons live this Wednesday (1), at the Little Caesars Arena at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
11:36 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA Match: Portland Trail Blazers vs Detroit Pistons Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
