Portland Trail Blazers vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

How and where to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs Detroit Pistons match live?
What time is Portland Trail Blazers vs Detroit Pistons match for NBA?
Argentina 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 6 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 6 pm: NBA League Pass
USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 6 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 6 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable lineup for Pistons
Jerami Grant
Deandre Ayton
Shaedon Sharpe
Scoot Henderson
Pistons
Probable lineup for Blazers
Isaiah Stewart
Jaden Duren
Cade Cunningham
Killian Hayes
Blazers
Little Caesars Arena
The arena seats 20,000 people for field hockey and basketball games, and can be expanded to up to 22,000 people for concerts.
Little Caesars Arena is considered one of the most modern and technologically advanced arenas in the world. The arena has a state-of-the-art sound system, an LED lighting system and a temperature control system that guarantees fan comfort in all weather conditions.
Little Caesars Arena is also committed to sustainability. The arena has a green roof, which helps reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. The arena also collects rainwater for use in irrigation and toilet flushing.
Not to mention that the venue is an important asset for the city of Detroit. The arena attracts millions of visitors each year and helps boost the local economy.
Pistons
Cade Cunningham is playing high-level basketball, and Jaden Ivey is showing promise. The Pistons are also playing good team basketball, with a balance between offense and defense. However, the defense can still improve. If the Detroit Pistons can do these things, the team will be well positioned to compete for the playoffs.
The team is currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.
Blazers
On offense, the Blazers have relied on Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant. Brogdon is having a good start to the season, with averages of 19.3 points and 7.5 assists per game. Grant is contributing 16.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
With a 1-3 record, the Blazers still have a long way to go to become a playoff contender. However, the team has the talent to be competitive. They are currently in 12th place in the Western Conference.
