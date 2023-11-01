Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat match live?
What time is Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat match for NBA?
Argentina 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Table positions
Herro
Heat
In attack, the Heat have relied on Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Herro is having a good start to the season, with averages of 23.5 points and 5.3 assists per game. Adebayo is contributing 22.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.
Dorian Finney-Smith
Nets
One of the Nets' main problems has been their defense. The team is allowing an average of 115.0 points per game, which is the fourth worst in the league.
On offense, the Nets have relied on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Durant is having a good start to the season, with averages of 31.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Irving is contributing 26.0 points and 6.0 assists per game.
With a 1-2 record, the Nets still have a long way to go to become a playoff contender. However, the team has the talent to be competitive.
Kaseya Center
The Kaseya Center was designed by Arquitectonica and has a "deconstructed" design, with a glass and steel façade. The arena has a capacity of 19,600 for basketball and field hockey games, and can be expanded up to 22,000 for concerts.
The Kaseya Center is considered one of the most modern and technologically advanced arenas in the world. The arena has a state-of-the-art sound system, an LED lighting system and a temperature control system that guarantees fan comfort in all weather conditions.
The Kaseya Center is also committed to sustainability. The arena has a green roof, which helps reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. The arena also collects rainwater for use in irrigation and toilet flushing.
The Kaseya Center is an important asset for the city of Miami. The arena attracts millions of visitors each year and helps boost the local economy. The arena is also a symbol of Miami's growth and prosperity.
The Kaseya Center is a great place to watch sports and entertainment events. The arena offers a high-quality experience for fans, with an exciting atmosphere and a comfortable environment.
Following an acquisition in 2023, the arena's name was changed from FTX Arena to Kaseya Center. Kaseya is an IT management software company based in Miami.
