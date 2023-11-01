Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards?
This is the start time for the Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards game on November 1, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (November 2nd)
Mexico: 17:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Washington Wizards
One of the most outstanding players in Washington Wizards is Kyle Kuzma, the 28-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 21 points.
Key player at Atlanta Hawks
One of the players to watch out for in Atlanta Hawks is Dejounte Murray, the 27-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 41 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last April 5, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Atlanta Hawks managed to win by a score of 134 points against 116 for Washington Wizards.
The player who scored the most points for Atlanta Hawks in that game was Trae Young with 25, while the player who scored the most points for Washington Wizards in that game was Daniel Gafford with 25.
History Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Atlanta Hawks, as of the last five games they have won four, while Washington Wizards have won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Atlanta Hawks who have scored 578 points compared to 556 for Washington Wizards.
Actuality - Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards have had a bad performance in the 2023-2024 NBA season, winning one and losing two of their three games.
- Last five games
Toronto Raptors 134 - 98 Washington Wizards
Indiana Pacers 143 - 120 Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards 113 - 106 Memphis Grizzlies
Washington Wizards 107 - 126 Boston Celtics
Actuality - Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks has had a good performance in the current NBA season. After playing four games, they won two and lost two.
Philadelphia 76ers 120 106 Atlanta Hawks
- Last five games
Philadelphia 76ers 120 106 Atlanta Hawks
Charlotte Hornets 116 - 110 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 120 - 126 New York Knicks
Milwaukee Bucks 110 - 127 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 127 - 113 Minnesota Timberwolves
The match will be played at the State Farm Arena Stadium
The match between Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards will take place at the State Farm Arena Stadium in the city of Atlanta (United States), this stadium is where the Atlanta Hawks team plays its home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 20,300 spectators.
