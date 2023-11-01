Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game
Foto: New Orleans Pelicans

Update Live Commentary
When is Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans and how to follow LIVE?

 

Competition: NBA

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Time: 20:30

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans live streaming

 

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.

Mark Daigneault

The Thunder are coming off a 124-112 home win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rebounded from a seven-point game in Sunday's 128-95 home loss to the Denver Nuggets to score 32, improving his scoring average to 26 points per game.

"I'm not surprised," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said of Gilgeous-Alexander's recovery. "I mean, he's as steady as can be. If there's one thing we've learned from him over the last few years, it's that his ability to remain consistent during the ups and downs of a season is very impressive."

Pelicans with a challenge!

The New Orleans Pelicans know adversity well. It's been a constant theme in recent years, as Zion Williamson and others have missed significant playing time.

The Pelicans hope that the latest misfortune will be an obstacle in the way, although it could stretch into Wednesday's away game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. New Orleans star forward Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable for the game after being scratched from Monday's loss to Golden State about an hour before the start of the game due to pain in his right knee.

Williams

Williams has not yet prepared this season to deal with back spasms. Although his next opportunity to suit up is Friday's clash with the Warriors, there is no timetable for his return.

Williams is exactly two weeks removed from straining his hamstring in practice, but he's still not game-ready. His next opportunity to play will be on Friday against Golden State.

Pelicans absentees and news:

Hawkins will join the lineup for his first career start in the NBA. The rookie scored nine points and four rebounds while hitting three triples in Saturday's win over the Knicks.

Ingram is unavailable to face critical fouls, an opportunity for New Orleans to fully capitalize against Golden State without Klay Thompson (knee) and Jonathan Kuminga (knee) on Monday. Dyson Daniels, Jordan Hawkins and Herbert Jones will likely fill Ingram's void.

Chet Holmgren

Holmgren failed to produce an encore performance Sunday of his seven-block showing two days prior in a road win vs. Cleveland. The performance set a Thunder rookie record for the most blocks in a game.

Holmgren swatted away five shot attempts in the first half alone, which registered as the most blocks in a half since 2020 (Nerlens Noel). Facing two-time Kia MVP and reigning NBA Finals MVP Jokic proved a more daunting endeavor for the 21-year-old rookie. But he didn’t shy away from the challenge. Holmgren defended nearly every Jokic shot he was in position to.

But the latter’s high release point made success virtually impossible. Holmgren finished without a block in his 25.3 minutes on the floor. Offensively, the rookie logged a respectable 19 points and four boards on 7-for-12 shooting. Holmgren inflicted most of his damage offensively in the first half with 17 points. Ultimately, the matchup against Denver proved to be a welcome-to-the-NBA moment for the rookie.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans started the 2023/24 season with a good win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee. After a balanced first quarter, the Pelicans took control of the game and led until the end, where they won 111-104.

Coach Willie Green's team shot 47.1% overall and 43.8% from three-point range. Their standout players were CJ McCollum, with 24 points, four rebounds and six assists, Zion Williamson, who contributed 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Brandon Ingram, responsible for 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists, as well as two steals.

Foto: Pelicans

 

Keeping an eye on the game

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans live NBA game on Wednesday (1) at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States, at 7:30pm ET.

Two factors contribute to the New Orleans Pelicans having the upper hand in the match. Firstly, the New Orleans team will be more rested than the Golden State Warriors. Secondly, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum played very well in their opening game and have everything it takes to repeat the feat.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the table leaders. After playing 3 games, the team has 2 wins and 1 loss. They are in 10th place in the table with a win rate of 66.7% and, if they improve their results, they could improve their position very soon.

Welcome to the Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the New Orleans Pelicans on one side. On the other side is the Oklahoma City Thunder. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
