Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
Mark Daigneault
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rebounded from a seven-point game in Sunday's 128-95 home loss to the Denver Nuggets to score 32, improving his scoring average to 26 points per game.
"I'm not surprised," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said of Gilgeous-Alexander's recovery. "I mean, he's as steady as can be. If there's one thing we've learned from him over the last few years, it's that his ability to remain consistent during the ups and downs of a season is very impressive."
Pelicans with a challenge!
The Pelicans hope that the latest misfortune will be an obstacle in the way, although it could stretch into Wednesday's away game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. New Orleans star forward Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable for the game after being scratched from Monday's loss to Golden State about an hour before the start of the game due to pain in his right knee.
Williams
Williams is exactly two weeks removed from straining his hamstring in practice, but he's still not game-ready. His next opportunity to play will be on Friday against Golden State.
Pelicans absentees and news:
Ingram is unavailable to face critical fouls, an opportunity for New Orleans to fully capitalize against Golden State without Klay Thompson (knee) and Jonathan Kuminga (knee) on Monday. Dyson Daniels, Jordan Hawkins and Herbert Jones will likely fill Ingram's void.
Chet Holmgren
Holmgren swatted away five shot attempts in the first half alone, which registered as the most blocks in a half since 2020 (Nerlens Noel). Facing two-time Kia MVP and reigning NBA Finals MVP Jokic proved a more daunting endeavor for the 21-year-old rookie. But he didn’t shy away from the challenge. Holmgren defended nearly every Jokic shot he was in position to.
But the latter’s high release point made success virtually impossible. Holmgren finished without a block in his 25.3 minutes on the floor. Offensively, the rookie logged a respectable 19 points and four boards on 7-for-12 shooting. Holmgren inflicted most of his damage offensively in the first half with 17 points. Ultimately, the matchup against Denver proved to be a welcome-to-the-NBA moment for the rookie.
New Orleans Pelicans
Coach Willie Green's team shot 47.1% overall and 43.8% from three-point range. Their standout players were CJ McCollum, with 24 points, four rebounds and six assists, Zion Williamson, who contributed 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Brandon Ingram, responsible for 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists, as well as two steals.
Keeping an eye on the game
Two factors contribute to the New Orleans Pelicans having the upper hand in the match. Firstly, the New Orleans team will be more rested than the Golden State Warriors. Secondly, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum played very well in their opening game and have everything it takes to repeat the feat.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the table leaders. After playing 3 games, the team has 2 wins and 1 loss. They are in 10th place in the table with a win rate of 66.7% and, if they improve their results, they could improve their position very soon.
Competition: NBA
Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Time: 20:30
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil