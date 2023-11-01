Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Predictions
Follow here Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Live Score
How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 7:30 pm (ET)
USA TV channel (English): [Primer Video]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [NBA League Pass]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
History Pacers vs Celtics
In 189 regular season meetings between the two teams, 106 wins have gone to the Celtics, while 83 have gone to the Pacers.
Indiana Pacers News
McConnell has the honor of being the longest-tenured player on the roster with 31 years and a run of 8 seasons in the world's best basketball league.
Although the franchise is already looking to the future, experience remains a key value for the team's success in the short term.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has praised T.J. McConnell, being one of the elements capable of keeping the team in the fight, especially since he was instrumental in last Saturday's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, in which he recorded 8 points and 8 assists in 19 minutes he was on the court.
Boston Celtics News
The star of the green box, Jayson Tatum, has had less work due to the great support of his teammates, an issue that makes him focus on more specific things.
How are the Indiana Pacers doing?
Of the last 3 duels, they have two wins (142-120 Wizards and 125-113 Cavaliers), one at home and one away, respectively. They are currently in third place, tied in percentage (.667) with Bucks, Magic and 76ers.
How are the Boston Celtics coming along?
It is worth mentioning that since the preseason they have not lost (in this stage they added 5 wins) and already in the regular season their victories have been over Knicks, Heat and Wizards, results that place them as the only franchise in the Eastern Conference that remains undefeated.
In the current competition, they opened the season at home with a 119-111 victory over Miami and next game they will host the Pacers, who have surprised both locals and foreigners.
The match will be played at the TD Garden
It has a capacity of 18,500 spectators and cost $160 million USD to build.
There have been less than 230.5 points scored in 7 of 8 last Boston Celtics home games.
There have been less than 230.5 points scored in 8 of 9 last Boston Celtics games.
Indiana Pacers have won with +7.5 points handicap in each of their last 5 NBA games in a row.