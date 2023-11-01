Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

11:31 AMan hour ago

Predictions

The game promises to be spectacular. When analyzing this duel, we conclude that there will be a "Total Points + (240.5), being the most likely outcome. 

There have been less than 230.5 points scored in 7 of 8 last Boston Celtics home games.
There have been less than 230.5 points scored in 8 of 9 last Boston Celtics games.
Indiana Pacers have won with +7.5 points handicap in each of their last 5 NBA games in a row.

11:26 AMan hour ago

Follow here Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Live Score

Great duel that is not expected at the TD Garden, the Celtics are looking to maintain their unbeaten season and the Pacers are looking to make him evil on Halloween night. Do not miss a detail of the match Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
11:21 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [1, November, 2023]

USA Time: 7:30 pm (ET)

USA TV channel (English): [Primer Video]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [NBA League Pass]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

11:16 AM2 hours ago

History Pacers vs Celtics

The last time the two teams met was on March 24, 2023, when Boston defeated Indiana 120-95 at the TD Garden

In 189 regular season meetings between the two teams, 106 wins have gone to the Celtics, while 83 have gone to the Pacers.

11:11 AM2 hours ago

Indiana Pacers News

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has praised T.J. McConnell, being one of the elements capable of keeping the team in the fight, especially since he was instrumental in last Saturday's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, in which he recorded 8 points and 8 assists in 19 minutes he was on the court. 
McConnell has the honor of being the longest-tenured player on the roster with 31 years and a run of 8 seasons in the world's best basketball league. 
Although the franchise is already looking to the future, experience remains a key value for the team's success in the short term.

 

11:06 AM2 hours ago

Boston Celtics News

With a meteoric start, the preseason sensations have been corroborated in the regular season with a 3-0 balance and a difference of +10.4 points from the average with their rivals, generating a good offensive performance along with a reliable defense that so far has not recorded any defeat. 

The star of the green box, Jayson Tatum, has had less work due to the great support of his teammates, an issue that makes him focus on more specific things.

 

11:01 AM2 hours ago

How are the Indiana Pacers doing?

For their part, the team from Indianapolis has marked very remarkable numbers in the beginning of the campaign. They already know what it means to win both at home and away, however, last Monday they lost in a very close game against the Chicago Bulls 105-112, something that could affect them for the next game, as they visit the TD Garden to face the only undefeated team in the Eastern Conference. 

Of the last 3 duels, they have two wins (142-120 Wizards and 125-113 Cavaliers), one at home and one away, respectively. They are currently in third place, tied in percentage (.667) with Bucks, Magic and 76ers.

10:56 AM2 hours ago

How are the Boston Celtics coming along?

The Boston Celtics have had a dream start to the 2023 NBA season, after three consecutive victories that put them in first place in the NBA Eastern Conference. 

It is worth mentioning that since the preseason they have not lost (in this stage they added 5 wins) and already in the regular season their victories have been over Knicks, Heat and Wizards, results that place them as the only franchise in the Eastern Conference that remains undefeated.

In the current competition, they opened the season at home with a 119-111 victory over Miami and next game they will host the Pacers, who have surprised both locals and foreigners.

10:51 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the TD Garden

It is a stadium located in North Boston, Massachusetts. This pavilion was inaugurated in 1995. Its name refers to the sponsor TD Banknorth, which announced in 2005 the purchase of its rights, for this reason the company named the stadium TD Banknorth. 

It has a capacity of 18,500 spectators and cost $160 million USD to build.

 

10:46 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 NBA match: Indiana Pacers vs Boston CelticsLive Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Boston wants to maintain their undefeated season and what better than at the TD Garden, however, on Halloween the Pacers look to do them wrong. 
