Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live, as well as the latest information from Chase Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings match live on TV and online?
The match Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings?
This is the start time for the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings game on November 1, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 4:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (November 2nd)
Mexico: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Argentina: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 4:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (November 2nd)
Mexico: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Sacramento Kings
One of the most outstanding players in Sacramento Kings is De'Aaron Fox, the 25-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 37 points.
Key player at Golden State Warriors
One of the players to watch out for in Golden State Warriors is Stephen Curry, the 35-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 42 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 27, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Golden State Warriors managed to win by a score of 122 points against 114 of Sacramento Kings.
The player who scored the most points for Golden State Warriors in that game was Stephen Curry with 41, while the player who scored the most points for Sacramento Kings in that game was De'Aaron Fox with 39.
The player who scored the most points for Golden State Warriors in that game was Stephen Curry with 41, while the player who scored the most points for Sacramento Kings in that game was De'Aaron Fox with 39.
History Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Golden State Warriors, as of the last five games they have won four, while Sacramento Kings have won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Golden State Warriors who has scored 574 points against 526 of Sacramento Kings.
Actuality - Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings have been performing well in the 2023-2024 NBA season, winning two games and losing one.
Golden State Warriors 116 - 115 Sacramento Kings
- Last five games
Golden State Warriors 116 - 115 Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings 116 - 113 Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz 114 - 130 Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings 114 - 122 Golden State Warriors
Sacramento Kings 132 - 127 Los Angeles Lakers
Actuality - Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors has been having a good performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing four games, they have won three and lost one.
Golden State Warriors 117 - 122 San Antonio Spurs
- Last five games
Golden State Warriors 117 - 122 San Antonio Spurs
Golden State Warriors 104 - 108 Phoenix Suns
Sacramento Kings 114 - 122 Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets 95 - 106 Golden State Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans 102 - 130 Golden State Warriors
The match will be played at the Chase Center Stadium
The match between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will take place at the Chase Center Stadium in the city of San Francisco (United States), said Stadium is where the Golden State Warriors Team plays its home games, it was built in 2017 and has a capacity for approximately 18,100 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.