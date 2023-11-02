Houston Rockets vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Score (61-58)

ADVERTISEMENT
3- 8:54
The Rockets pull away by scoring consecutive points.
Third quarter begins
The third quarter begins with two free throws scored in favor of the Hornets.
Second quarter ends
The second quarter ends in favor of the Rockets 61 to 58 against the Hornets.
2- 3:20
The Hornets recover points and are only 9 points behind the Rockets.
2- 3:42
Time out in the second quarter.
2- 5:54
Three-pointer for the Hornets to score the 38 points.
2- 6:54
The engagement restarts.
2- 6:54
Time out in the game.
2- 7:25
Dillon Brooks scores one and misses another free throw to make the score 50-35 in favor of the Rockets.
2- 8:43
Double free throw for the Rockets to make it 45-33.
2- 10:24
Control and double for the Rockets.
Second quarter begins
The second quarter begins with two free throws scored in favor of the Hornets.
First quarter ends
The first quarter ends with a 39-27 lead in favor of the Rockets.
1- 1:00
Rockets' three-pointer by Jalen Green.
1- 2:40
Three-pointer by the Rockets to reach 30 points.
1- 3:31
Three-pointer by the Hornets to put the game 20-25 in favor of the Rockets.
1- 4:03
Series of rebounds in the middle of the field. And a double for the Rockets to take the lead.
1- 5:59
The match restarts.
1- 5:59
First time out of the game.
1- 7:32
Three-pointer for the Rockets by Jalen Green to even the score at 14.
1- 8:45
Two three-pointers for the Hornets and put the points 12-8.
1- 9:50
The Hornets start with an advantage, with three double-doubles in the first minutes.
The game begins
The game starts with possession for the Rockets
Teams are already on the field
The teams are ready on the field, ready to start the game.
Hornets starting lineup
20- Gordon Hayward
25- PJ Washington
5- Mark Williams
3- Terry Rozier
1- Lamelo Ball
Rockets starting five
10- Jabari Smith Jr
9- Dillon Brooks
28- Alperen Sengun
5- Fred VanVleet
4- Jalen Green
We continue with the transmission of the match
Welcome back to the NBA broadcast of this game.
Stay tuned to follow the game between the Houston Rockets and the Charlotte Hornets
Stay tuned for the best information from the Toyota Center, as well as the lineups and the development of the game by the teams in this great NBA game.
What time is Houston Rockets vs Charlotte Hornets?
This is the start time for the Houston Rockets vs Charlotte Hornets game on November 1, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 20:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
United States: 20:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 19:00 hrs. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 1:30 a.m. on NBA League Pass
Key player for the Charlotte Hornets
The 29-year-old shooting guard, Terry Rozier is the best performing player this season for the visitors.
In games played, he has an average of 22.3 points, which is his best mark at present.
Key player of the Houston Rockets
For the home team, the player to watch is Alperen Sengun, the current leader in points and rebounds for the Texas team. Sengun currently averages 19.3 points per game, and has 9 rebounds per game on average, making him the Houston Rockets' best performer so far this season.
Last meeting between the Houston Rockets and the Charlotte Hornets.
Last April 7, the Rockets and the Hornets faced each other in a vibrant match, with great options on both sides, which ended with a total score of 112-109 in favor of the Texas team.
History between the Houston Rockets and the Charlotte Hornets
Between the two teams in recent history, 38 meetings have been played, with 27 wins for the home team, and a total of 11 wins for the visiting team.
Injury report
In the Houston Rockets team, there is an injured player who is the Center-Wing Tari Eason, who has not been able to get minutes in the current season with the local team.
On the other hand, the Hornets have their entire roster without any injuries.
Charlotte Hornets' current situation
The current situation is not very different for the visitors, who in the beginning of the season, have only obtained one win and two losses in the three games played, so they are looking for a good performance in this visit to the Toyota Center.
Houston Rockets News
The local team, although they had an interesting preseason, with four wins and only one loss, at the beginning of the season, the team has not achieved its best form, falling in the three outings they have had, being one of the bottom of the table, so they need to take advantage of their home, to start having victories in the season.
Where will the game be played?
The big NBA game will be played at the Toyota Center, a sports complex built in the city of Houston, Texas, with capacity for 18,300 people for basketball games.
In this sports complex, the Houston Rockets are the home team, as well as other teams in other disciplines.
Welcome to the transmission
Hello to all of you. My name is Juan Quintero, and today I will be joining you in the broadcast of the Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets NBA game.
I invite you to enjoy the incidents, lineups and all the information that comes out of this great game.
