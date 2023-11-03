Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic live, as well as the latest information Vivint Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic match live on TV and online?
The match Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic?
This is the start time for the Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic game on November 2, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (November 3rd)
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Orlando Magic
One of the most outstanding players in Orlando Magic is Gary Harris, the 29 year old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 17 points.
Key player for Utah Jazz
One of the players to watch out for in Utah Jazz is Lauri Markkanen, the 26-year-old Finnish-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 27 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last March 9, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Utah Jazz managed to win by a score of 131 points against 124 for Orlando Magic.
The player who scored the most points for Utah Jazz in that game was Lauri Markkanen with 31, while the player who scored the most points for Orlando Magic in that game was Paolo Bamchero with 26.
History Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Utah Jazz, as of the last five games they have won four, while Orlando Magic has won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Utah Jazz who has scored 586 points compared to 544 for Orlando Magic.
Actuality - Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic has been having a good performance in the NBA season 2023-2024. After playing three games, they managed to win two and lose one.
Orlando Magic 92 - 104 New Orleans Pelicans
Orlando Magic 92 - 104 New Orleans Pelicans
Orlando Magic 109 - 76 Flamengo
Orlando Magic 116 - 86 Houston Rockets
Portland Trail Blazers 97 - 102 Orlando Magic
Los Angeles Lakers 106 - 103 Orlando Magic
Actuality - Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz has had a bad performance in the current NBA season. After playing four games, they won one and lost three.
Sacramento Kings 116 - 113 Utah Jazz
Sacramento Kings 116 - 113 Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz 114 - 130 Sacramento Kings
Utah Jazz 120 - 118 Los Angeles Clippers
Phoenix Suns 126 - 104 Utah Jazz
Denver Nuggets 110 - 102 Utah Jazz
The match will be played at the Vivint Arena Stadium
The match between Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic will take place at the Vivint Arena Stadium in Salt Lake City (United States), this stadium is where the Utah Jazz team plays its home games, it was built in 1991 and has a capacity for approximately 19,900 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.