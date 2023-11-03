Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers game in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Cavaliers absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The Cleveland forward is one of the new figures on the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Cavs' offensive leaders with an average of 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The figure of the Cavaliers comes into this new season looking to get the team into the playoffs and reach a conference final with great young talent to become a competitive team. The point guard's connection with players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will be essential to meet Cleveland's objectives. Mitchell will be the one who will attract all the spotlight and that will help take the pressure off of the promising youngsters.
How does the Cavs arrive?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a good season, the team managed to get into the Western Conference Playoffs, but they were eliminated in the first round against the Knicks. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 51 wins and 31 losses, finishing in fourth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Max Strus and Damian Jones, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Jarret Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Likewise, Emoni Bates was the addition to the team through the draft, this is one of the prospects that could give the biggest surprise despite being a second round pick. This year's goal is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Pacers absent!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Tyrese Haliburton, player to watch!
The Indiana guard is going at a good pace with his record of 20.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game, becoming the team's points and assists leader. Tyrese is one of the most important pieces of the Pacers and finished last season as the league's top assister, which led him to the All-Star Game. Halliburton has shown that he can be a great offensive orchestrator and many teams have shown interest in him, which could lead to him being traded to a franchise that is fighting for the title. Since his arrival, the point guard has not disappointed and has taken on the role of team leader, now together with Buddy Hield and Myles Turner they will seek to get into the Eastern Conference Play-In.
How does the Pacers get here?
The Indiana team continues this season after not having reached the Eastern Conference Playoffs the previous year, finishing in eleventh with 35 wins and 47 losses. The team had few changes compared to the previous season's squad, Obi Topinambur and Bruce Brown arrived to reinforce the squad, in addition to the incorporation of Jarace Walker being selected with pick #8 by the team. The core of the team remains almost intact with Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner, Jalen Smith and TJ McConnell as a fundamental part of the team. The Pacers' goal is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of. The Pacers will try to continue showing a high level, they have a young squad that seeks to show what they are made of and earn an opportunity as star players in the NBA.
Where's the game?
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse located in the city of Indiana will be the venue for this preseason duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
