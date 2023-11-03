New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks of November 3rd in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest New York Knicks lineup
The last quintet of the New York Knicks:
RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Jalen Brunson.
RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Jalen Brunson.
Latest Milwaukee Bucks lineup
The last Milwaukee Bucks quintet:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley and Khris Middleton.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley and Khris Middleton.
New York Knicks Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Julius Randle (#30), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his eighth year in the league. In the 2023-2023 regular season he averages 25.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Mitchell Robinson (#23) who this season has managed to average 7.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Jalen Brunson (#11) will be key to making assists. Last season he had a good tournament. He started this season well by averaging 23.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
New York Knicks in the tournament
The New York Knicks had a bad start to the regular season, with 2 games won and 3 lost, they established themselves in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the New York Knicks lost 95 to 89 at Madison Square Garden and thus the New York Knicks suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Milwaukee Bucks Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, center Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his ninth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 31.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Brook Lopez (#11) who this season has managed to average 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Damian Lillard (#0) will be key to making assists. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his eleventh tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists.
Milwaukee Bucks in the tournament
The Milwaukee Bucks started the tournament very well by losing their first game of the season, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 2 games won and 2 lost, they are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be first place in the east. Their last game was on November 1 against the Toronto Raptors, where the Milwaukee Bucks lost 130-111 at Scotiabank Arena and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Friday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Fiserv Forum will host the regular season game, located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Since August 26, 2018, it has been the home of the Milwaukee Bucks, construction cost $524 million and has a capacity of 17,500 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA 2023: New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.