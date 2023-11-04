Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game
When is the Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets match and how to follow it LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: United Center in Chicago, Illinois, United States
Time: 9pm

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
Nets' probable starting quintet

Ben Simmons, Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, Royce O'Neale e Dorian Finney-Smith.
Bulls' probable starting quintet

Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic.
Deron Williams

One thing that could help Brooklyn is the recent rise in production from Deron Williams, who is perhaps having the best moment of his post-Jazz career. The point guard has been scoring and passing the ball with great efficiency since March. The question is: if need be (Lopez is being bothered by Noah and Joe Johnson can't get past Chicago's defensive wings, as happened in the regular season), can Deron control the game with the cutting to single-handedly break down one of the most solid and disciplined teams in the league?
Bulls have a big advantage in head-to-heads

In the regular season, the Bulls had a huge advantage in head-to-head meetings: they won three of four games, including the two most recent (in March and April). In addition, the only game won by the Nets took place in the absence of three of their opponents' starters (Noah, Boozer and Hinrich). Chicago forced an average of 17.2 wasted possessions in the duels and its limited offense hit more than 46% of its shots.

This is no coincidence. The Illinois team not only has a good defensive system, but also the individual "pieces" (Hinrich, Butler, Deng, Gibson, Noah) to contest the opponent's main players (Lopez, Johnson, Deron). If we take into account how regular and consistent Chicago's defense is, it wouldn't be absurd to imagine that the success of the regular season has a good chance of being repeated in the playoffs.

BrooklynNets

The Nets, playing without too much pressure, are taking the opportunity to get back on their feet after the departure of their stars last year. The team, which went to the Playoffs in 22/23, should have a harder time repeating the feat this time around, but with good pieces at home, it has the potential to surprise the Conference and reach the post-season once again.

Nets and Bulls tends to be a classic clash between offense and defense. The Brooklyn team was the ninth most efficient of the season on the offensive side of the court (105.0 points scored per 100 possessions), while the Chicago team had the fifth best efficiency rate on the defensive side (100.3 points given up per 100 possessions). Going further, we have a duel between the talent of P.J. Carlesimo's charges and the discipline of Tom Thibodeau's group.

Bulls:

Keeping an eye on the game

Welcome to the Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets live stream

Hello, basketball fans! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Chicago Bulls on one side. On the other side are the Brooklyn Nets. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
