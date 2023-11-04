Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets match and how to follow it LIVE?
How and where to watch Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets live streaming
Nets' probable starting quintet
Bulls' probable starting quintet
Deron Williams
Bulls have a big advantage in head-to-heads
This is no coincidence. The Illinois team not only has a good defensive system, but also the individual "pieces" (Hinrich, Butler, Deng, Gibson, Noah) to contest the opponent's main players (Lopez, Johnson, Deron). If we take into account how regular and consistent Chicago's defense is, it wouldn't be absurd to imagine that the success of the regular season has a good chance of being repeated in the playoffs.
BrooklynNets
Nets and Bulls tends to be a classic clash between offense and defense. The Brooklyn team was the ninth most efficient of the season on the offensive side of the court (105.0 points scored per 100 possessions), while the Chicago team had the fifth best efficiency rate on the defensive side (100.3 points given up per 100 possessions). Going further, we have a duel between the talent of P.J. Carlesimo's charges and the discipline of Tom Thibodeau's group.
Bulls:
It's another season in which the Bulls have a technically complete squad. Lavine, DeRozan and Vucevic are all big names in the league who used to lead their former teams to good campaigns. Together, that hasn't been the case. The team has constantly failed to propose a collective game that exploits the best qualities of the squad, as well as showing many weaknesses defensively.
Even so, thanks to the talent in the squad, the Bulls are slowly picking up some wins, which doesn't necessarily mean they'll be back in the Playoffs at the end of the year.
Keeping an eye on the game
In another game between two teams from the tight Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night (03), trying to recover after a poor start to the season. The Nets, who have nothing to do with it, are continuing their rebuilding process, and should do so over the course of 23/24, following the departures of Durant and Irving at the end of last season. The match-up sees the teams at opposite ends of the spectrum, with the Bulls coming off the back of an away defeat to the Mavs, while Brooklyn are looking for their third win in a row, having beaten the Hornets and Heat respectively.
It's another season in which the Bulls have a technically complete squad. Lavine, DeRozan and Vucevic are all big names in the league who used to lead their former teams to good campaigns. Together, that hasn't been the case.
Venue: United Center in Chicago, Illinois, United States
Time: 9pm
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil