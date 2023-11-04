New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium.
How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks match live on TV and online?
The match New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks?
This is the start time of the New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks game on November 4, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (November 5)
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Atlanta Hawks
One of the most outstanding players in Atlanta Hawks is Dejounte Murray, the 27 year old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 24 points.
Key player for New Orleans Pelicans
One of the players to watch out for in New Orleans Pelicans is C. J. McCollum, the 32-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 33 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 14, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Atlanta Hawks managed to win by a score of 110 points against 105 of New Orleans Pelicans.
History New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of New Orleans Pelicans, as of the last five games they have won three, while Atlanta Hawks have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of New Orleans Pelicans who has scored 582 points against 540 of Atlanta Hawks.
Actuality - Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks has had a good performance in the NBA season 2023-2024. After playing five games, they managed to win three and lose two.
Charlotte Hornets 116 - 110 Atlanta Hawks
- Last five games
Atlanta Hawks 120 - 126 New York Knicks
Milwaukee Bucks 110 - 127 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 127 - 113 Minnesota Timberwolves
Atlanta Hawks 130 - 121 Washington Wizards
Actuality - New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans has been performing well in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing five games, they have won four and lost one.
Memphis Grizzlies 104 - 111 New Orleans Pelicans
- Last five games
New Orleans Pelicans 96 - 87 New York Knicks
New Orleans Pelicans 102 - 130 Golden State Warriors
Oklahoma City Thunder 106 - 110 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans 125 - 116 Detroit Pistons
The match will be played at the Smoothie King Center Stadium
The match between New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks will take place at the Smoothie King Center Stadium in the city of New Orleans (United States), this stadium is where the New Orleans Pelicans team plays its home games, it was built in 1995 and has a capacity for approximately 18,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
