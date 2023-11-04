Tyler Herro's Year of Redemption

The reigning Eastern Conference champions have not started off on the right foot. Although they managed to beat the Wizards in the first matchup of the new tournament, they have chained several consecutive defeats and start the season with a negative record (2-4). There are reasons to doubt whether they will be able to repeat the feat of last postseason.

Back in the summer, the Florida franchise's top target had a first and last name: Damian Lillard. Securing the services of the 7-time NBA All-Star was a top priority. The point guard himself expressed his desire to play alongside his friend Bam Adebayo, to the point of demanding Miami as his destination. However, Pat Riley was conservative and ended up going to one of his biggest rivals in the conference, the Milwaukee Bucks. Blazers manager Joe Cronin didn't think in the least about making the player's request possible. To make matters worse, Miami considered bidding for Jrue Holiday - sent to Portland in the Lillard trade - but he has joined the Boston Celtics in a deal that sent Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III to Oregon.

Young Tyler Herro has been involved in every trade rumor of the past four years for most of the stars - not just Lillard - who were on Riley's agenda. Stars like James Harden, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell or Bradley Beal join 'Dame' to make up a list of names that have been in Miami management's conversations.

Spoelstra's possible X-factor

After enduring all the rumorology surrounding the trade for Lillard, Herro aims to prove his capabilities. During negotiations, word around the league was that he drew no interest. Pat Riley recently denied that they were considering his departure: "We never had any intention of trading him."

Tyler Herro went unnoticed last regular schedule and lowered his market value. The expected jump from his fourth season didn't happen and his progress seemed to have stalled. At the same time, once the playoffs began, the point guard suffered a fracture in his right hand while playing in Game 1 in Milwaukee. He was expected to be able to return in the title game against the Denver Nuggets, but that was not the case. Herro will be a very interesting asset for the Heat coach this season. After another summer without any major additions, Spoelstra could have the third star they are looking for.

Herro's right hand is sore on the court| Photo: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Awarded 'Sixth Man of the Year' in 2022, Herro has returned to the starting five in the first few games of this season. The sensitive absences of Vincent and Strus have made this scenario possible and he has made it clear that he does not lack ambition: "Motivation drives me and that's how I am. Always, every day," he told the Miami Herald.

The Heat's '14' jumper stunned the league with his explosion on the bubble, averaging 16.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his rookie campaign. At 20 years old, he burst with talent and confidence in spades. The Miami Heat have reached the NBA Finals twice in the last four years. On both occasions, Spoelstra's team fell behind against the Lakers and Nuggets, but never gave up. The hallmark of the Heat culture.

Tyler Herro's viral photo on the 2020 bubble | Source: Getty Images

Future star?

Over the years he has been asked to adjust to the team's needs. He changed his role to sixth man and more than delivered. He was asked to develop his playmaking and is slowly moving in the right direction. He has gone from averaging 2.2 assists in his 2019-2020 debut to 4.2 assists this season. Now heis required to be that third star that Florida needs to be able to conquer the Larry O'Brien. He is required to step up and lead when neither Butler nor Adebayo are on the court.

He's off to a brilliant start to the season, on pace to be an All-Star candidate. Herro has 26.2 points on 43.2 percent shooting from three through his first six games. He has the skills to become the face of the franchise. In fact, he has become the third-highest scoring player in Miami Heat history (131) in a five-game span. He is second only to none other than LeBron James (148) and Dwyane Wade (146).

At his young age (23), he has yet to develop. Limited defensively, but gifted offensively. Spoelstra has the tools to cover him on defense and in him he can find the ultimate weapon on offense. Herro is a hopeful light in the project, he has returned with hunger and in a big way. Maybe the addition they were looking for was already at home.