Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023

The game will be televised on ESPN.
Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
Watch out for this Nets player
Mikal Bridges, forward. He came to the Nets in a necessary exchange for the Brooklyn institution, the player arrived with a great responsibility and his commitment was noted by playing more than 82 games in the season, something that very few achieve, this season that begins with the team much is expected of him and his teammates, but he is in a good team that can be the big surprise of the season.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, small forward. One of the most acclaimed stars in the NBA, the 25-year-old is improving season after season and needs to take advantage of that great momentum to become NBA champion, his team knows that with him, things are easier and now they are the favorites to lift the trophy, Tatum needs to stay healthy in the final part.
Nets starting lineup
Smith, O´Neale, Bridges, Simmons, Thomas.
Celtics All-Star Team
Tatum, Porcingis, Holiday, White, Brown.
Nets finding their rhythm
Brooklyn Nets, a team that has constantly transformed in the last seasons, there is no doubt that Nets wants an NBA championship and has done everything in their hands to have the ideal team, but this formula has not been successful, putting together renowned stars has not given the team what they were looking for, but now it seems that they have enough to climb, players who are beginning to have a greater relevance in the NBA are the ones who have come in exchange for letting go of uncomfortable stars, but it seems that knowing how to lead the team they could start a winning dynasty, they only need to believe it and keep improving during the season, for quality of players, Nets are among the favorites, but they need to be solid in the season, currently in 4 games they have 2 wins and 2 losses, those wins have been consecutive in their last duels and before facing Celtics, they will face Bulls.
Celtics look to maintain undefeated record
Boston Celtics, before starting the season, was one of the favorites to lift the title, the demand in this institution is always the highest and more since the past two seasons, a final lost to Warriors and stay in the line to reach the finals, were incidents that have left them without lifting a new trophy, Lakers already reached them in titles and between these two are the Boston Celtics who appear as the most likely to lift a title soon, In the previous season the Celtics were in second place and for this new season they lead the East with 4 consecutive victories, the Celtics project looks very promising and if they manage to organize a good season, the classification will be assured soon and they will be able to rest the stars, since injuries at the end of the season are a factor in the team's performance.
The East pits two powers against each other
The NBA has a great duel in the Eastern Conference on Saturday, Celtics visit Nets in what will be one of the most attractive duels of the day, two teams with positive streaks is always synonymous of a great show, the competition will have no limit and no doubt these first duels will be a great base for the rest of the season, the squads of both have many stars and that is a great ingredient.
