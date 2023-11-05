Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls live, as well as the latest information from Tune in here Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz Live Score Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls match live on TV and online?
The match Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls?
This is the start time of the Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls game on November 4, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (November 5)
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (November 5)
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Chicago Bulls
One of the most outstanding players in Chicago Bulls is Zach LaVine, the 28-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 22 points.
Key player in Denver Nuggets
One of the players to watch out for in Denver Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, the 28-year-old Serbian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 25 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 15, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Denver Nuggets managed to win by a score of 116 points against 102 of Chicago Bulls.
The player who scored the most points for Denver Nuggets in that game was Jamal Murray with 21, while the player who scored the most points for Chicago Bulls in that game was Patrick Williams with 20.
The player who scored the most points for Denver Nuggets in that game was Jamal Murray with 21, while the player who scored the most points for Chicago Bulls in that game was Patrick Williams with 20.
History Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Denver Nuggets, as of the last five games they have won three, while Chicago Bulls have won two, in the total of meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Denver Nuggets who has scored 589 points against 547 of Chicago Bulls.
Actuality - Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls have had a bad performance in the 2023-2024 NBA season, after playing five games, they won two and lost three.
Chicago Bulls 104 - 124 Oklahoma City Thunder
- Last five games
Chicago Bulls 104 - 124 Oklahoma City Thunder
Chicago Bulls 104 - 103 Toronto Raptors
Detroit Pistons 118 - 102 Chicago Bulls
Indiana Pacers 105 - 112 Chicago Bulls
Dallas Mavericks 114 - 105 Chicago Bulls
Actuality - Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets has been performing well in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing five games, they have won four and lost one.
Los Angeles Clippers 116 - 103 Denver Nuggets
- Last five games
Los Angeles Clippers 116 - 103 Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Clippers 90 - 103 Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets 119 - 107 Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies 104 - 108 Denver Nuggets
Oklahoma City Thunder 95 - 128 Denver Nuggets
The match will be played at the Ball Arena Stadium
The match between Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls will take place at the Ball Arena Stadium in the city of Denver (United States), this stadium is where the Denver Nuggets team plays its home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,300 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.