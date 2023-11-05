Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns match live on TV and online?
The match Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
What time is Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns?
This is the start time for the Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns game on November 5, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 16:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (November 5)
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 15:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Phoenix Suns
One of the most outstanding players in Phoenix Suns is Kevin Durant, the 35 year old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 31 points.
Key player at Detroit Pistons
One of the players to watch out for in Detroit Pistons is Cade Cunningham, the 22-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 22 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 8, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Phoenix Suns managed to win by a score of 130 points against 126 of Detroit Pistons.
The player who scored the most points for Phoenix Suns in that game was Grayson Allen with 18, while the player who scored the most points for Detroit Pistons in that game was Marvin Bagley III with 25.
History Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Phoenix Suns, as of the last five games they have won five, while Detroit Pistons has won zero, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Phoenix Suns who has scored 584 points compared to 534 for Detroit Pistons.
Actuality - Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns have had a bad performance in the 2023-2024 NBA season. After playing six games, they have won two and lost four.
Los Angeles Lakers 100 - 95 Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers 100 - 95 Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns 126 - 104 Utah Jazz
Phoenix Suns 114 - 115 San Antonio Spurs
Phoenix Suns 121 - 132 San Antonio Spurs
Philadelphia 76ers 112 - 100 Phoenix Suns
Actuality - Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons has had a bad performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing six games, they have won two and lost four.
Charlotte Hornets 99 - 111 Detroit Pistons
Charlotte Hornets 99 - 111 Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons 118 - 102 Chicago Bulls
Oklahona City Thunder 124 - 112 Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons 101 - 110 Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans 125 - 116 Detroit Pistons
The match will be played at the Little Caesars Arena Stadium
The match between Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns will take place at Little Caesars Arena Stadium in the city of Detroit (United States), the stadium is where the Detroit Pistons play their home games, was built in 2014 and has a capacity for approximately 20,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
