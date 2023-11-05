NBA: Phoenix Suns 120 - 106 Detroit Pistons

Kevin Durant's 41 point performance led the Phoenix Suns to a convincing triumph over the Detroit Pistons.

After a tight first quarter with the help of Durant, Eric Gordon and the Suns' supporting cast, Phoenix never looked like losing the game.

The loss is Detroit's fourth in a row but the hunger and potential of the young Pistons was on show from Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren, who was ejected in the fourth quarter.

Story of the game:

The Suns were without star guard Devin Booker as well as Bradley Beal, meaning Durant was the offensive focal point.

2021's first overall draft pick Cunningham was the headline starter for the Pistons.

After four minutes Duren stole the ball at half court and hit the Suns with a showtime dunk to give the Pistons a narrow lead.

Durant put his defender on a poster with just under five minutes to go in the first, throwing down a two handed dunk to give his team a two point lead.

With the absence of the Suns' all star calibre guards, Grayson Allen was allowed more touches and minutes to make an impact for Phoenix.

The teams traded leads in the final few minutes of the first but it was Phoenix who were ahead after the opening 12 with the score reading 28-27.

Suns forward Kevin Durant attempting a layup (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Eric Gordon kept things ticking for the visitors while KD rested early in the second, with the 34 year-old scoring 9 points in the first four minutes.

Moments later Yuta Watanabe drilled a three while being fouled, the sharpshooter made the free throw for the four point play to give his side a 12 point lead.

Phoenix managed to extend their lead significantly without Durant being on the court, showing the depth of Frank Vogel's roster.

Despite shooting 37.5% from the field, Durant led the way in points with 17 at the half and his Suns were up 58-49.

Eric Gordon attempting a contact finish at the rim (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Suns took their lead to 16 a few minutes into the third quarter, their biggest of the night up to that point.

Gordon was excellent from three point range and was arguably the most impactful player on the floor, shooting 75% from beyond the arc on four attempts with just under eight minutes left in the third.

Marcus Sasser made his fourth three pointer in as many attempts for Detroit, following an effective pump fake to create space for the open triple.

Marcus Sasser shoots the ball for the Phoenix Suns (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Pistons began to chip away at the Suns' lead as Sasser drained a mid-range jump shot to cut the deficit to ten.

Despite the host's valiant third quarter effort they headed into the fourth down 92-80 as Durant started to find some consistent shooting form.

The Pistons struggled to make up ground on their opponents and trailed by 16 with just under seven minutes on the clock.

To make things worse, Duren was ejected following a second flagrant-one, his second consecutive ejection for Detroit.

With two and a half to go Durant layed it in to take him to 41 points as well as extending the Suns lead to 19.

Phoenix closed out the victory over Detroit, winning by 120-106.

Player of the game: Kevin Durant

With 41 points, five assists, four rebounds and two blocks KD was the catalyst to his team's win.

Kevin Durant (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Despite his slow start, KD picked up 18 points in the third quarter alone.

The Pistons could not deal with the 6'11 forward in the second half and at age 35 is showing no signs of slowing down.