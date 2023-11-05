The Reason Why PJ Tucker Shouldn't Fly Under The Radar With Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: P.J. Tucker #17 of the Los Angeles Clippers runs down the court during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on November 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Many are talking about the impact James Harden will have alongside Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and Paul George with the Clippers, but not enough attention is being given to the weapons that PJ Tucker will bring to the team.

The 38-year old has competed in over 100 postseason games throughout his career and played a crucial role in the Bucks' 2021 championship run. Tucker started in 19 of the 23 postseason games with Milwaukee and averaged eight points to go with nearly six rebounds in his 30 minutes of action per game.

Some new faces in the building 👀 pic.twitter.com/KJwawAN5KV — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 1, 2023

Versatility

The veteran forward will be valuable for the Clippers due to his ability to guard the best player's every night and is capable of knocking down threes when he's required to do so.

PJ Tucker's defensive versatility has been his trademarks throughout his career. His ability to guard multiple positions will be key for the roster but there's no doubt that the star studded Clippers will have to work together in order to accomplish big things at the end of the season.

Welcome to LA, PJ Tucker! pic.twitter.com/KtJ6Ndd23l — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 1, 2023

Sacrifice

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said it's going to take a lot of "sacrifice" between those players when Harden does take the court.

"Sacrifice is going to be the biggest thing," Lue added. "Four guys from L.A., and four guys that have done a lot in their careers. So they understand, and they've talked about just winning a championship. That's all we're focused on. It's going to take a lot of sacrifice, whether it's shots, whether it's minutes. They're willing to do that."

PJ Tucker will be even more valuable to the Clippers due to his ability to adapt to various playing styles and roles. His experience and basketball IQ will also allow him to fit into different lineups with the clippers team that has many talented players.

While the focus may be on the four superstars that are part of the roster of the Los Angeles Clippers, the impact of PJ Tucker should not fly under the radar. His playoff experience, defensive skills, and ability to make clutch three-pointers make him a valuable asset to a team with championship aspirations.