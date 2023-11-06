Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies live, as well as the latest information from Moda Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies match live on TV and online?
The match Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies will not be broadcast live on TV.
What time is Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies?
This is the start time for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies game on November 5, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 4:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (November 6)
Mexico: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Memphis Grizzlies
One of the most outstanding players in Memphis Grizzlies is Desmond Bane, the 25 years old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 33 points.
Key player for Portland Trail Blazers
One of the players to watch out for in Portland Trail Blazers is Malcolm Brogdon, the 30-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 20 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last November 3, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Portland Trail Blazers managed to win by a score of 115 points against 113 Memphis Grizzlies.
The player who scored the most points for Portland Trail Blazers in that game was Jerami Grant with 26, while the player who scored the most points for Memphis Grizzlies in that game was Desmond Bane with 33.
History Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Portland Trail Blazers, as of the last five games they have won three, while Memphis Grizzlies have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Portland Trail Blazers who have scored 584 points compared to 544 for Memphis Grizzlies.
Actuality - Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies has had a bad performance in the 2023-2024 NBA season. After playing six games, they have won zero and lost six.
- Last five games
Cleveland Cavaliers 105 - 108 Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies 92 - 104 New Orleans Pelicans
Memphis Grizzlies 109 - 96 Orlando Magic
Memphis Grizzlies 116 - 86 Houston Rockets
Actuality - Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers has had a regular performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing six games, they managed to win three and lose three.
Portland Trail Blazers 106 - 66 New Zealand Breakers
- Last five games
Portland Trail Blazers 106 - 66 New Zealand Breakers
Portland Trail Blazers 111 - 122 Phoenix Suns
Utah Jazz 138 - 133 Portland Trail Blazers
Phoenix Suns 117 - 106 Portland Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Clippers 123 - 111 Portland Trail Blazers
The match will be played at the Moda Center Stadium
The match between Portland Trail Blazer and Memphis Grizzlies will take place at the Moda Center Stadium in the city of Portland (United States), the stadium is where the Portland Trail Blazers play their home games, was built in 1995 and has a capacity for approximately 20,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.