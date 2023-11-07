Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors live in the NBA Regular Season 2023, as well as the latest information from Little Caesars Arena.
Little Caesars Arena
It is an arena located in Detroit, home of the Pistons, one of the most important arenas in the NBA, has a capacity for 20,500 spectators and was inaugurated on September 5, 2017, will host the game between Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors, one of the most exciting games this Monday, where there will surely be a great entry for this match that promises to be one of the best, this will be the arena for this Monday.
Where and how to watch Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors online live NBA Regular Season 2023
The Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors game will not be televised.
The Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors game can be tuned in from NBA TV streams.
If you want to watch Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other games on Monday
In addition to this match between Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors, the Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks will be played, matches that will have great players returning to action in the sport with an illusion of reaching the top in this new season in the most important sport in the United States such as Basketball.
What time is the Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors game for the NBA Regular Season 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors match on 6 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 19:00 hours
Brazil: 19:00 hours
Chile: 19:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Ecuador: 19:00 hours
Spain: 01:00 hours
United States: 18:00 PT and 19:00 ET
Mexico: 18:00
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
Uruguay: 19:00 hours
Venezuela: 19:00 hours
Japan: 09:00 hours
India: 02:00 hours
Nigeria: 03:00 hours
South Africa: 03:00
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 01:00 hours
Absences
None of the teams have injured players so this Monday, they will go out with their best players for this game that seems to be one of the best in this day of the NBA regular season, no doubt we expect a game full of intensity, emotions and many points.
Background
The record leans towards Golden State Warriors as they have met 12 times, leaving a record of 9 games won for Warriors, while Detroit Pistons have met in 6 games, so this Monday the big favourite to win will be Golden State as they have a better roster and much more quality players.
How does the Golden State Warriors fare?
The Golden State Warriors are in a very different situation as they have just defeated the Thunder 141-139 in the In-Season Tournament with the help of one of the best players in the NBA, Stephen Curry, who scored valuable points for the Warriors' victory, In the general taba are as leaders of the NBA Western Conference with a record of 5 games won and only one game lost, no doubt a team that will be one of the favorites this season to take the NBA title, but there is still a lot of tournament ahead, so the two teams come to one more game of this regular season.
How does Detroit Pistons arrive?
Denver Pistons comes from losing against Pelicans with a score of 125-116, game that was very even and that was full of three pointers, but it was not enough for them to tie and look for the triumph, they are in the Eastern Conference of the NBA in the 9th position with a record of 2 games won and 4 games with loss, they will look for winning to get out of this bad streak in this beginning of season in the NBA, this way Pistons arrives to one more game in this campaign 2023.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons NBA Regular Season. The game will take place at Little Caesars Arena at 18:00.