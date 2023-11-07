Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards match live on TV and online?
The match Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards?
This is the start time for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards game on November 6, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (November 7)
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Washington Wizards
One of the most outstanding players in Washington Wizards is Kyle Kuzma, the 28-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 22 points.
Key player for Philadelphia 76ers
One of the players to watch out for in Philadelphia 76ers is Joel Embiid, the 29-year-old Cameroonian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 26 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last March 12, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Philadelphia 76ers managed to win by a score of 112 points against 93 of Washington Wizards.
The player who scored the most points for Philadelphia 76ers in that game was Joel Embiid with 34, while the player who scored the most points for Washington Wizards in that game was Corey Kispert with 25.
History Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Philadelphia 76ers, as of the last five games they have won three, while Washington Wizards have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Philadelphia 76ers who have scored 591 points compared to 573 for Washington Wizards.
Actuality - Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards have had a bad performance in the 2023-2024 NBA season, after playing five games, they won one and lost four.
- Last five games
Washington Wizards 113 - 106 Memphis Grizzlies
Washington Wizards 107 - 126 Boston Celtics
Atlanta Hawks 130 - 121 Washington Wizards
Miami Heat 121 - 114 Washington Wizards
Actuality - Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers have been performing well in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing five games, they have won four and lost one.
- Last five games
Philadelphia 76ers 101 - 112 Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets 119 - 127 Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 120 - 106 Atlanta Hawks
Milwaukee Bucks 118 - 117 Philadelphia 76ers
The match will be played at the Wells Fargo Center Stadium
The match between Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards will take place at the Wells Fargo Center Stadium in the city of Philadelphia (United States), the stadium is where the Philadelphia 76ers play their home games, was built in 1996 and has a capacity for approximately 21,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards live stream, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.