Oklahoma City Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

Tune in here Oklahoma City Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Oklahoma City Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks live, as well as the latest information from Paycom Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Oklahoma City Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks match live on TV and online?
The match Oklahoma City Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Oklahoma City Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks?
This is the start time for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks game on November 6, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (November 7)
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Atlanta Hawks
One of the most outstanding players in Atlanta Hawks is Trae Young, the 25 year old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 22 points.
Key player in Oklahoma City Thunder
One of the players to watch out for in Oklahoma City Thunder is Luguentz Dort, the 24-year-old Canadian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 29 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last January 25, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2023-2024 preseason, where Atlanta Hawks managed to win by a score of 137 points against 132 of Oklahoma City Thunder.
The player who scored the most points for Atlanta Hawks in that game was Trae Young with 33, while the player who scored the most points for Oklahoma City Thunder in that game was Shai Gilgeous Alexander with 36.
History Oklahoma City Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Atlanta Hawks, as of the last five games they have won four, while Oklahoma City Thunder has won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Atlanta Hawks who has scored 567 points against 541 of Oklahoma City Thunder.
Actuality - Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks has been performing well in the NBA 2023-2024 season, winning four games and losing two.
- Last five games
Milwaukee Buscks 110 - 127 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 127 - 113 Minnesota Timberwolves
Atlanta Hawks 130 - 121 Washington Wizards
New Orleans Pelicans 105 - 123 Atlanta Hawks
Actuality - Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder has had a regular performance in the current NBA season. After playing six games, they have won three and lost three.
- Last five games
Oklahoma City Thunder 116 - 118 Detroit Pistons
Chicago Bulls 104 - 124 Oklahoma City Thunder
Cleveland Cavaliers 105 - 108 Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder 95 - 128 Denver Nuggets
The match will be played at the Paycom Center Stadium
The match between Oklahoma City Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks will take place at the Paycom Center Stadium in the city of Oklahoma City (United States), the stadium is where the Oklahoma City Thunder plays its home games, was built in 2002 and has a capacity for approximately 19,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
