Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

Stay with us to follow the Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the United Center. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls match in various countries:
Argentina: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 22 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 21 hours on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 19 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jazz absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Lauri Markkanen, a must see player!
The Utah power forward is leading the team on offense as its best scorer and rebounder with an average of 22.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Markkanen is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the team's good moment to be at the top of the Western Conference, and he was also considered for the All-Star Game last season. Without a doubt, the power forward's connection with Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley and John Collins is bringing fruit to a team with low spotlights but worth watching. The Finn has surprised this season, as has his team, and is attracting the spotlight of the press.
How does the Jazz arrive?
The Utah team arrives at a great time, placing thirteenth in the Western Conference with a record of 2 wins and 4 losses. Will Hardy was appointed as the team's coach last season and managed to put together a team with players with few spotlights but with great potential. The team has a great roster with players like Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, John Collins, Talen Horton-Tucker, Walker Kessler and Kelly Olynik. The team also brought in some interesting youngsters to continue their training such as Johnny Juzang, Micah Potter and Ochai Agbaji. Utah's future looks very interesting, but its present is even more surprising. The team's goal is to fight to sneak into the Playoffs and continue surprising everyone in the NBA and winning against very strong teams. With these results, the Jazz have questioned their ability to win the championship and we will see what they are capable of.
Bulls absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
DeMar DeRozan, a must see player!
The Chicago forward is one of the great figures of the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Bulls' offensive leaders with an average of 25.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game per game. The figure of the Bulls has had to carry the team due to the losses of great teammates, but the return of Zach Lavine will help the team begin to achieve better results. The forward's connection with players like Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic will be essential to meet Chicago's objectives. DeRozan will look to be the team's leading scorer and they will look to fight for a place in the Eastern Conference Final.
How does the Bulls get here?
The Chicago team arrives after having had a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, with this they achieved a record of 40 wins and 42 losses. They qualified for the playoffs in tenth place in the East, however, once there they were easily surpassed by Miami in the Play-In round, ending with a bad season. The project in Chicago remains intact for this new season and with very few changes, however, injuries have affected the team and Lonzo Ball continues to be unavailable for the team, and Zach Lavine continues with a minutes restriction. Those from Chicago have a great squad, including Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Coby White. This year's goal is to get into the playoffs, improving last year's position, and fighting to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The United Center located in Chicago will be the venue for this preseason duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls game, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the United Center, at 7 p.m.