San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

What time is the San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers of November 6th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest San Antonio Spurs lineup
The last San Antonio Spurs quintet:
Jeremy Sochan, Zach Collins, Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham and Keita Bates-Diop.
Latest Indiana Pacers lineup
The last Indiana Pacers quintet:
Jalen Smith, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield.
San Antonio Spurs Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, point guard Keldon Johnson (#3) is one of the best players in the league, averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is center Zach Collins (#23), the last tournament helped the team have a good season and at the moment he has averaged 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best centers in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, point guard Tre Jones (#33) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the team's third most important player. In the tournament he has averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.
San Antonio Spurs in the tournament
The San Antonio Spurs had a good start to the regular season, with 3 games won and 3 lost, they established themselves in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the San Antonio Spurs lost 95 to 89 at Madison Square Garden and thus the San Antonio Spurs suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Indiana Pacers Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, forward Tyrese Haliburton (#0), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his second year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 11.1 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Myles Turner (#33) who this season has managed to average 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, forward Buddy Hield (#24) will be key in providing assists. Last season he had a very good tournament and this would be his third year in the league. He has averaged 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Indiana Pacers in the tournament
The Indiana Pacers started the tournament very well, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 3 games won and 3 lost, they are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be first place in the east. Their last game was on November 1 against the Toronto Raptors, where the Indiana Pacers lost 130-111 at Scotiabank Arena and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be the venue for this regular season game, located in the city of Indianapolis, Indiana. Since November 6, 1999, it has been the home of the Indiana Pacers, it has a capacity of 18,345 spectators and its construction cost 183 million dollars.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA 2023: San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.