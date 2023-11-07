New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Nuggets player
Nikola Jokic, center. One of the most determinant players in the last NBA era, his outstanding performances have been enough for him to be MVP of the season twice, now that he is already NBA champion he is obliged to defend the title with the Nuggets, his style of play is causing a stir and if he continues like this he could sneak in among the best NBA players of all time.
Watch out for this Pelicans player
Zion Williamson, power forward. One of the most expected players since his arrival to the NBA, injuries have not allowed him to show his performance and for this new season, he will have to show his value, at the beginning of this season, he has good records and it seems that it is a matter of time to reach his full potential in the NBA, Pelicans with a healthy roster has many possibilities to qualify and Zion will be able to lead them.
Nuggets all-star roster
Murray, Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic.
Pelicans All-Star Team
McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Williamson, Valanciunas.
Nuggets on track for playoff berth
Denver Nuggets, the current NBA champion, continues to accumulate records in the franchise, the moment the team is living is undoubtedly very pleasant for all its fans and it is not surprising, the team is showing great level with all its stars and the progress they have had is extraordinary, Nuggets has one of the best players in the league and can generate a dynasty with Jokic leading the team, last season without making much noise they secured the first position in the west with a 53-29 record, this new season they are obliged to achieve something similar or better in terms of numbers, to be champions depends on many factors, but certainly repeating the title is not a responsibility that weighs on them, as they have shown that they know how to play in the final stages, another title would be something very good for them, but everything in time, now they lead the conference with a 6-1.
Pelicans want to surprise
Pelicans is one of the teams that has a great roster and has not been able to position itself as a candidate for the title, the fight in the West for a place has been very close in recent seasons and certainly several teams have surprised the favorites, Pelicans is close to reaching its best version, as they have a roster that excites more than one, last season they managed to place ninth and that was enough to play Play-In, for this season they have the obligation to close the season in a higher position, the competition here always goes to the limit and the places cannot be assured for any of them, Pelicans started the season in a great way and now they have a 4-2 record, they are two consecutive victories with which the team from New Orleans would arrive and they know that facing the current champion is always a great challenge, to demonstrate their level, it is good for them to get a great performance against these rivals.
Duel at the top of the West
The NBA continues to move forward and now they bring us a great duel involving the current champion against Pelicans, the West has certainly been a worthy competitor in the NBA and has stayed with the last champions, there is no doubt that the East has great teams, but in the West they have the champions and no doubt the competition is very close, this season they have the great challenge of keeping the champion in the West.
