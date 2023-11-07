Dallas Mavericks are the big surprise in the West

A start of the season in which there were many expectations for the teams that finished in the top positions at the end of last season. The new faces of the league were once again shaping the competition in which the aspirations of all the franchises were high.

On the one hand the big stars are once again looking to reach the top of the national competition olympus and confirm their high level of play. To this end, the All-Star team that will have the opportunity to qualify for the playoffs during the year 2024 has been put together throughout the summer.

The Dallas Mavericks dream

At first, all eyes were on the champion, since retaining the title is a must for a renewed squad with the full confidence of Michael Malone. On the other hand, Dallas Mavericks, who were the disappointment of the Western Conference, started a season in which their leader, Luka Doncic, would seek to reverse the situation.

As such, the step up the team has shown over the last few games suggests a possible development of the team to think about high expectations. A total of seven games in which they have only given up one loss in the In Season Tournament qualifier.

A defeat that does not harm the general interests of the team, which is placed in second position in the western conference standings. A positive streak that has allowed them to have the best start in their history since 2005.

Those are numbers that reflect positive play for those in Texas. Several players have proven to be capable of playing in the starting quintet as is the case of power forward Grant Williams. In 7 games he has 15 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist , scoring more than 50% from the field and three-pointers.

Dereck Lively Jr has 9 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assist with 77% from the field. Derrick Jones Jr averages 8 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist in 20 minutes. The new additions are being very effective.

Coupled with the great combination that is happening between point guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the backcourt seems like a very effective solution for the future of the team. With this result (6-1) the aspirations of Luka Doncic and his team grow during the season.