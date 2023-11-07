Disappointed with the Phoenix Suns project?

The so-called golden draft of the Western Conference is experiencing one of its worst moments since the start of the regular season . So much so, that there are many who criticize the Phoenix Suns ' full roster in the face of the franchise's aspirations.

SUNS WIN! pic.twitter.com/EgDw2Y2HUF - Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 5, 2023

The arrival of center Jusuf Nurkic, Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, Yuta Watanabe, Drew Eubanks ... a renewed squad to accompany the great "big three" to fight for the franchise's first ring after falling just short of the conference finals last year.

Kevin Durant's agony

The small forward has been on the ropes in this first half with injuries to Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. Team coach Frank Vogel himself knows he needs to get the best out of the reserves.

A squad seen as the great favorite of the conference and that is suffering the unforeseen events of competitiveness. The most resounding was a back to back against San Antonio Spurs with two tough losses. Despite Kevin Durant' s good percentages, they could not do their best to win.

SEASON-HIGH 41 POINTS. pic.twitter.com/t2kYTsMI32 - Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 5, 2023

The standout image was San Antonio's comeback by taking the ball away in the final moments of the game and scoring an agonizing point heading into the final buzzer. A problem that with time can be solved but that generates distrust and tension in the team.

Kevin Durant accumulated 30 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in 7 games. Devin Booker was marked in his return accumulating 31 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists in only two games played. An unfavorable result that leaves them (3-4) in 12th place ahead of Utah Jazz, Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies.

In spite of everything, they are confident in recovering and being able to revert the situation and start a dynamic with the three men of the team. But everything takes time and they must minimize losses.