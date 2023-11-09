Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Celtics absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Jayson Tatum, player to watch!
The Boston guard is the top figure of the Celtics and is the current leader of the team's offense as the best scorer and best rebounder with an average of 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Celtics star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after having been considered for the 2023 all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good moment. Without a doubt, the guard's connection with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford will be essential for Boston to meet its objectives.
How does the Celtics arrive?
The Boston team began a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and reaching the conference finals where they fell to the Heat and failed to repeat their ticket to the NBA Finals. Boston was one of the teams that surprised by making multiple moves during free agency, great players like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday arrived to reinforce the team's defensive zone and its rotations. The Celtics have a great squad and are expected to be in the Playoffs again. Joe Mazzulla will have his second season as the team's coach and will now seek to continue showing his potential in the league, after last season's results. The duo Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will look for the ring to help support the project, the team has been close in several seasons and it is believed that they can get it this season.
Absences from the 76ers!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Joel Embiid, player to watch!
The Philadelphia center is presented as the Sixers' top figure, after having finished last season with a record of 30.6 points, 4.2 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game. Embiid led the team to the NBA playoffs where they lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Philadelphia center was named the MVP of the regular season and managed to get rid of that weight, however, that will be one of his goals for this campaign, looking to repeat. He will seek to form a lethal offense with Tyrese Maxey and with the arrival of Mo Bamba and Marcus Morris he will try to reduce his work on defense, focusing on scoring and being one of the team's scoring leaders.
How does Philly get here?
The Philadelphia team finished the regular season with a record of 54 wins and 28 losses to finish in third place in the Eastern Conference. Philly's season had great news with the regular season MVP award for Joel Embiid, however, this was not enough for the team to advance to the conference finals. The 76ers had a lot of problems during free agency due to problems between the board and James Harden, which ended with the point guard leaving for the Clippers. For this season, the team was reinforced thinking about helping Joel Embiid defensively and having a good second unit. Some names we found on the roster are Mo Bamba, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. The The 76ers' goal is to fight again for a place in the Eastern Conference final and show that they are one of the contenders for the title. The health of the team and Embiid's connection with Tobias Harris and Turese Maxey will be fundamental for those led by Nick Nurse to be one of the great teams to follow.
Where's the game?
The Wells Fargo Center located in the city of Philadelphia will be the venue for this preseason duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 21,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1996.
