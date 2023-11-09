Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Paycom Center. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder match in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Cavaliers absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Donovan Mitchell, player to watch!
The Cleveland forward is one of the new figures on the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Cavs' offensive leaders with an average of 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The figure of the Cavaliers comes into this new season looking to get the team into the playoffs and reach a conference final with great young talent to become a competitive team. The point guard's connection with players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will be essential to meet Cleveland's objectives. Mitchell will be the one who will attract all the spotlight and that will help take the pressure off of the promising youngsters.
How does the Cavs arrive?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a good season, the team managed to get into the Western Conference Playoffs, but they were eliminated in the first round against the Knicks. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 51 wins and 31 losses, finishing in fourth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Max Strus and Damian Jones, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Jarret Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Likewise, Emoni Bates was added to the team by the draft, this is one of the prospects that could give the biggest surprise despite being a second round pick. This year's goal is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Thunder absences!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, player to watch!
The Oklahoma City point guard is leading the team on offense as its best scorer and rebounder with an average of 31.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Shai is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the team's good moment so that the team is fighting to move away from the bottom of the Western Conference table and have a chance of sneaking into the Play-In. Shai has a high chance of being considered for the all-star game and could be one of the starters in February, at the moment he is the third leading scorer this season only behind Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Josh Giddey and Luduentz Dort is bringing fruit to a team with low spotlights but worth watching.
How does the Thunder get here?
The Oklahoma team arrives at a time of growth for the franchise and they arrive after finishing in tenth place in the Western Conference with a record of 40 wins and 42 losses, managing to get into the Play-In, where they finished out against Minnesota. The Thunder took the #2 pick in the NBA last season with which they brought Chet Holmgren hoping that he would become one of the team's new gems, however he failed to make his debut and will miss the entire season. The team has a great roster full of young talent such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams. Oklahoma's future looks very interesting, but its present is being even more surprising with an intractable Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sneaking into the MVP talk. The team's goal is to fight to sneak into the Playoffs and show improvement against projects from other rebuilding teams such as the Pistons, Magic and Rockets.
Where's the game?
The Paycom Center located in Oklahoma City will be the venue for this preseason duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 18,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Paycom Center, at 9 p.m.