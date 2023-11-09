Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers live streaming
Lakers' probable starting quintet
Rockets' probable starting quintet
Recent matches of the Los Angeles Lakers:
The yellow light is already starting to flash around the Los Angeles franchise. After an excellent performance against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team ended up not playing well and lost to the Orlando Magic. To make matters worse, in the last round they came close to a win against the Miami Heat, but couldn't maintain their performance and lost by just one point.
recents matches Rockets
One factor that has the fans excited is that in the last meeting between the teams, last season, the Rockets managed to beat the Lakers away from home.
Los Angeles Lakers
One point to remember is the situation of Anthony Davis, who ended up injuring his hip and, despite returning for the second half, couldn't stay on the court much longer and missed the last four. It's not yet known how serious the injury is.
In the game against the Heat, the Lakers hit 54.3% of their shots and 30.8% of their three-pointers. Their most outstanding players were LeBron James, with 30 points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal and three blocks, Austin Reaves, who had a double-double of 23 points and ten rebounds, as well as nine assists and a steal, and De'Angelo Russell, who had 13 points, four rebounds, six assists and a block.
Houston Rockets
During the game against the Kings, the team coached by Ime Udoka converted 57.3% of their shots from the field and 48.4% from the perimeter. Their most productive players were Jalen Green, with 23 points, two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a steal, Alperen Sengun, who had a double-double of 17 points and 12 assists, as well as eight rebounds and a steal, and Jabari Smith Jr., who helped out with 13 points, four rebounds and a steal.
Keeping an eye on the game
For the 2023-24 NBA regular season, Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers will face off in a duel that will pit two teams with similar campaigns this season against each other. Both the Rockets and the Lakers have won three and lost three and will be looking for a good result to move closer to the top of the Western Conference.
The Rockets are in high spirits after a comfortable 122-97 win over the Sacramento Kings, while the Lakers are a little upset after losing the game to the Miami Heat by just one point in the final minutes.
Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas, United States
Time: 21:30
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil