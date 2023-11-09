LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets of November 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
LA Clippers latestlineup
The last LA Clippers quintet:
Paul George, Russell Westbrook, Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.
Brooklyn Nets latest lineup
The last Brooklyn Nets quintet:
Mikal Bridges, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton.
LA Clippers players to watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, power forward Paul George (#13), last season he was one of the best players in the league by averaging 23.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. This season he has managed to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Another player is point guard Russell Westbrook (#11), the team uses him as a sixth man and at the moment he has averaged 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the 2022-2023 season. Finally, forward Kawhi Leonard (#2) returns to play and is expected to dominate on the court again. In the tournament he has averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2 assists in the 2022-2023 season.
LA Clippers in the tournament
The LA Clippers had a good start to the regular season, with 3 games won and 3 lost, they established themselves in seventh place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 6 against the New York Knicks, where the LA Clippers lost 111 to 97 at Madison Square Garden and thus the LA Clippers suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Brooklyn Nets Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Mikal Bridges (#1), is considered the best player and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Nic Claxton (#33) who this season has managed to average 13.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Ben Simmons (#10) will be key to making assists, he is considered one of the best players on the team and averages 7.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
Brooklyn Nets in the tournament
The Brooklyn Nets started the tournament very well, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 3 games won and 4 lost, they are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be first place in the east. Their last game was on November 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks, where the Brooklyn Nets lost 129 to 125 at the Barclays Center and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Wednesday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Barclays Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, located in Brooklyn, New York. Since September 21, 2012, it has been the home of the Brooklyn Nets and has a capacity of 17,732 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA 2023: LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.