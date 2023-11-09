Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

The Kings are looking to take advantage of their return home, having only played 2 of the 6 games played this season. 

Prediction

It will be one of the most even duels on Wednesday, however, the Kings' recovery is something important and even more if they play at home. The margin of improvement is something they should take advantage of and they could win by at least 5 points. 

Kings vs Blazers betting odds: SAC Kings -4.5

History Blazers vs Kings

The last time the two teams met was on March 31, 2023, when Sacramento defeated the Blazers 138-114. 

In the last 5 duels where these two franchises have faced each other, the Kings dominate the series with 4 wins while Portland could only do the same on 1 occasion.

Portland Trail Blazers News

The Portland Trail Blazers come into the matchup with the absences of Robert Williams III, Ish Wainright and Anfernee Simons.
Sacramento Kings News

The Sacramento Kings come into the matchup with the absences of De'Aaron Fox and Trey Lyles. 
How are the Portland Trail Blazers doing?

For their part, the team from Portland, Oregon, comes into this matchup with a negative record of 3-4. What stands out is that despite starting the season with three consecutive losses, they managed to recover and managed to get 3 consecutive wins, although that record was cut by the Grizzlies in their last game, when they lost 112-100. 

Chauncey Billups' pupils have had an unstable start, however, they are above teams such as Phoenix, Utah or Sacramento, the latter being their next rival.

How are the Sacramento Kings doing?

The Sacramento Kings are not doing well at the beginning of the season, as they have accumulated 3 consecutive games without a win, so they are in 13th place in the NBA Western Conference with a percentage of .400. 
In the last series, they lost to the Houston Rockets by scores with an average difference of 20 points per game, a situation that should alarm Mike Brown's team.
The match will be played at the Golden 1 Center

This venue is located in Sacramento, California. It opened in 2016, as a result of an effort to keep the franchise in the city to continue in the top basketball category.

It has a capacity of 17,500 spectators and the construction cost just over $500 million USD.  

It is worth mentioning that this pavilion is multipurpose, as it hosts both concerts and sporting events and since the 2016 season, it is the home of the Sacramento Kings.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 NBA match: Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Live Updates!

One of the most evenly matched games of the day awaits at the Golden 1 Center. Both teams are coming off losses in their last games, so they will try to get back to winning ways. 

