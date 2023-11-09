Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Live Score
How to watch Portland Trail Blazers Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: [8th, november, 2023]
USA Time: 11:00 p.m ET
USA TV channel (English): [Bally Sports]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [NBA TV]
Prediction
Kings vs Blazers betting odds: SAC Kings -4.5
History Blazers vs Kings
In the last 5 duels where these two franchises have faced each other, the Kings dominate the series with 4 wins while Portland could only do the same on 1 occasion.
How are the Portland Trail Blazers doing?
Chauncey Billups' pupils have had an unstable start, however, they are above teams such as Phoenix, Utah or Sacramento, the latter being their next rival.
How are the Sacramento Kings doing?
In the last series, they lost to the Houston Rockets by scores with an average difference of 20 points per game, a situation that should alarm Mike Brown's team.
The match will be played at the Golden 1 Center
It has a capacity of 17,500 spectators and the construction cost just over $500 million USD.
It is worth mentioning that this pavilion is multipurpose, as it hosts both concerts and sporting events and since the 2016 season, it is the home of the Sacramento Kings.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 NBA match: Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Live Updates!
One of the most evenly matched games of the day awaits at the Golden 1 Center. Both teams are coming off losses in their last games, so they will try to get back to winning ways.
Do not miss a detail of the match Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.