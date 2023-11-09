Nick Nurse's Sixers revive 'The Process'

The city of brotherly love is smiling. The Philadelphia 76ers begin the 2023-2024 season with a 6-1 record, something that has not happened for three seasons. Nick Nurse 's pupils are among the NBA's elite with the first place in the Eastern Conference.

Last night they achieved an important victory against a direct rival to return to "believe in the process". The Sixers and Celtics are one of the biggest historical rivalries in the league, with 580 total meetings, 464 of them in the regular season. They were able to overcome the green gale (106-103), even if the final moments of the game were difficult for them. Embiid was excellent, as usual, signing a double-double of 27 points (50% TC) and 10 rebounds and adding 4 assists and 4 blocks. He was just as decisive on defense, making it impossible for his brand to score. Boston only converted 5 of 24 shots (20.8 %) defended by the Cameroonian, an example of Nurse's intentions with his new squad.

SIX(ERS) IN A ROW. pic.twitter.com/4o6qpiohy7 - Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 9, 2023

The one-time champion coach with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 has been able to right 'The Process'. He came to the Sixers as a result of Doc Rivers' dismissal, as the franchise had been floundering for a few years now. The front office felt that the project had stalled after Ben Simmons' health problems and looked for an alternative. They found it by securing the services of James Harden on February 10, 2022. The trade sent the Australian point guard on his way to Brooklyn. Differences between Simmons and his coach led to his departure. As life would have it, Rivers would also not continue a season later.

End of the umpteenth 'Harden soap opera'

Initially, the addition of 'The Beard' was well received. A pairing of Joel Embiid and James Harden invites belief in the possibility of title contention. A mere question of fit. Far from reality, in the last Playoffs 'Philly' stumbled again at the gates of the Conference Finals, after falling in the seventh game against the Boston Celtics .A curse that has been haunting them for the last 5 years, since they also fell against the Green 4-1 in the Conference Semifinals of the 2017-2018 course.

The setbacks did not stop with the acquisition of the one-time NBA MVP in 2018. Rather, new impediments to the development of the project emerged. The various disagreements during the summer with the president of the Sixers and former friend of his from his time with the Rockets, Daryl Morey, caused a new transfer request from the superstar.

The Los Angeles Clippers were the preferred destination, although the Los AngelesClippers refused to include Terance Mann, requested by the Sixers. In the end, Harden landed in California along with P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev on Halloween morning, Oct. 31. In return, Morey got interesting pieces like Nico Batum, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris and Kenyon Martin Jr. in addition to adding two first-rounders and two second-rounders.

A defensive coach for a team with great defensive capabilities | Photo: USA Today

For a defensive and choral system like the one Nurse proposes, getting rid of Harden can be a positive. His offensive resources are undeniable, but he is a player with frequent defensive disconnections who will never be remembered for his performance behind the arc. In fact, the Sixers are the fifth-best defense in the competition right now. They allow 106.2 points per 100 possessions, as opposed to 112.7 last season.

Maxey's talent flourishes

The other architect of 'The Process' renaissance is the 23-year-old guard . Showing a palpable evolution year after year, Tyrese Maxey is a candidate to make his NBA All-Star debut. He is averaging 25.4 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists in the first seven games of his fourth season, star numbers compared to his rookie year (8-2-2).

Even on his less successful days he exudes confidence. He scored 25 points in his performance against Boston, albeit poorly (11-27 shooting). However, that didn't stop him from continuing to shoot when he was given enough space. The number '0' has gained prominence and security in the wake of Harden's departure. Likewise, he has more minutes, but also more ball.

The sixer promise | Photo: Getty Images

The slogan "Trust the Process" makes sense again. Many are the headaches that have hindered management's decision making in recent years. What they have been clear about is that they cannot afford to waste the talent possessed by the current NBA MVP. A unique player who will never cease to amaze with his skills. Seemingly well surrounded, from the coaching staff to his teammates on the court, Joel Embiid will try to finally get the coveted Larry O'Brien for the city that still trusts him.