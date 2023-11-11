Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score Here
CELTICS!
NETS AND CELTICS STATISTICS IN GENERAL
The Boston Celtics are performing solidly across multiple statistics in the current NBA season. Offensively, they stand out as the third team with the best average of points per game, recording 121 points. They dominate the rebounding boards, ranking second with an average of 49.6 per game. Their field goal efficiency places them in 15th place. takes place, with 47%, while maintaining a solid position in free throw percentage, ranking sixth with 82.5%. Despite an intermediate rating in three-point shots (13%, 36.4%), the team stands out in protecting possession, ranking tenth in turnovers per game, with 13.6 . The assistance/turnover ratio is in 17º place, indicating an effective distribution of passes. On defense, Boston shows consistency in blocks (12%, 5.6) and steals (18%, 7.7), contributing to its competitive presence in the league.