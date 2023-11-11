Capitanes CDMX vs Osceola Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA G-League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Capitanes CDMX vs Osceola Magic live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA G-League Regular Season
Absences of the Capitanes!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Juan Toscano-Anderson, a must see player!
The Capitanes guard is back on the court with those from Mexico City, this comes after a season of ups and downs with the Lakers and the Jazz of the NBA. Toscano-Anderson averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. The NBA champion, he is back in the G-League looking to regain his best rhythm and with the great possibility of doing so in his country with those from Mexico City. In his return with Capitanes he will seek to continue being the leader of the offense and look for another opportunity in the NBA. His connection with players like Kenneth Faried and Michael Carter Williams will be essential to get the Captains to the NBA G-League playoffs.
How does Capitanes get here?
The Mexico City team begins its second official season as part of the NBA G-League, the Mexican team could not be part of the regular season two years ago and the previous year it competed for the first time in the NBA G-League. That season, the Capitanes finished in eighth place in the Western Conference with a record of 18 wins and 14 losses, remaining out of the Playoffs due to the difference in points scored and received. The team led by Ramón Sánchez Díaz presents a squad full of Latin American talent and players with extensive international and NBA experience. These include Juan Toscano-Anderson, Michael Carter-Williams, Kenneth Faried, Trey Burke, Diego Bernard and Alexey Borges. Although the Capitanes are not a team affiliated with another NBA team, they will seek to leave Mexico high and fight for a place in the G-League Playoffs, starting their history in this competition in the best way. For now, they will begin their journey as part of the South Division in the ShowCase Cup and looking for a place in the elimination round of the NBA G-League Cup.
Magic absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Mac McClung, a must see player!
The Osceola point guard is one of the team's new additions for this new season. The player arrives after a good season with the Delaware Blue Coats, which led him to be called up to the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers. McClung managed to catch the spotlight in the league by winning the Dunk Contest during All-Star weekend, making him the first NBA G-League player to win that contest. However, the season did not end in the best way when he was traded to Orlando Magic and was subsequently released and left as a free agent. The Osceola Magic offered him the chance to play in the NBA G-League and he will look for another opportunity to return to the highest category of NBA basketball. He arrives after averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Now, it seems that this will be one of the team's starters and his mission will be to take the Magic Spurs to the G-League Playoffs and show his high level to once again attract the spotlight of the NBA.
How does the Magic arrive?
Those from Osceola start a new season after being left out of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, finishing in eighth position with a record of 18 wins and 14 losses. The Osceola Magic is the affiliated team of the Orlando Magic and they decided to move it to Kissimmee, Florida, achieving the new team name and leaving the Lakeland Magic behind. Like every G-League season, the teams are almost completely renewed and this is the case of the Osceola Magic, for the 2023-2024 season the team has great players such as Mac McClung, Brandon Williams, DJ Wilson and Chris Walkers In addition to the 3 players who will have the “Two-Way” contract, who will participate with the Orlando Magic and those from Osceola, these players are Trevelin Queen, Admiral Schofield and Kevon Harris. The Magic's goal will be to try to get back into the NBA G-League playoffs. For now, the team will be part of the southern division of the NBA G-League ShowCase Cup.
Where's the game?
The CDMX Arena located in Mexico City will be the venue for this seasonal duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023-2024 NBA regular season in the Western Conference in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 22,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
