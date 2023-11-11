Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game
How and where to watch Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets will be broadcast live on pay-per-view NBA League Pass.
When is the Washington Wizards-Charlotte Hornets game and how to follow it LIVE?

League: NBA

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C., United States
Time: 9pm

Where to watch: NBA League Pass

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

Wes Unseld!

Wes Unseld Jr spoke about the defense after another loss: "No, I thought our effort was good. It's just that we made a lot of mistakes in coverage, and with a team like that, a really talented team, they're going to make you pay for it. It's not ideal. I'm sure no one is happy with the way these games have gone... We'll keep working hard, collectively, and we'll sort it out."
Clifford!

Steve Clifford, after the loss to the Rockets, spoke to the press:

"What we didn't do, we didn't start well, you need to play 48 minutes in this league. We didn't start well against Atlanta, but we managed to overcome that. We didn't start well against Detroit (and) that was the difference in the game. And the other night, after the first five and a half minutes, we played well. The effort has been good, but playing hard in this league isn't enough. Playing hard gives you a chance, especially with a team like ours. But we have to be determined from the start and that's happened differently every night."

Injury Reports

The Hornets won't have any absentees for the match and will be able to use their full strength to face the Wizards.

And just like the Hornets, the Wizards will also be at full strength for the match, with no absentees until the last update!

Eastern Conference

The Hornets are in 13th place with two wins and four losses, below the Bulls, with three wins and five losses, and below the Cavaliers, Nets, Knicks, Raptors and Heat, all with three wins and four losses.

The Wizards are in the same Eastern Conference, with one win and five losses, below the Hornets and the Pistons, with two wins and six losses.

How are the Wizards doing?

The Washington Wizards on the other side also come in with one win and four losses. On Saturday (28) they won 113-106 against the Grizzlies. And after that there were only defeats. On Monday, the Wizards lost 126-107 to the Celtics.

On Wednesday (01), they lost 130-121 to the Hawks. On Friday (3), by 121 to 114, the defeat was to the Heat and, closing the sequence, the defeat was by 146 to 128 to the 76ers.

How do the Hornets arrive?

The Charlotte Hornets come into the match with one win and four defeats in their last games. On Friday (27), they lost 111-99 to the Pistons. On Monday (30), they lost 133-121 to the Nets. On Wednesday (01), the defeat came against the Rockets by 128-119. On Saturday (4), the victory was 125-124 against the Pacers and, finally, on Sunday (5), the defeat was 124-118 against the Mavericks.
Keeping an eye on the game

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets live NBA action this Friday (10) at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., United States, at 9pm.

After a seemingly longer run of four consecutive defeats, the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 132-116.

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma led the team from the start and finished with 33 points on an efficient shooting percentage of 54% from the field.

Welcome to the Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Washington Wizards on one side. On the other side is the Charlotte Hornets. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
