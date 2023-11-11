Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets live streaming
When is the Washington Wizards-Charlotte Hornets game and how to follow it LIVE?
Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C., United States
Time: 9pm
Where to watch: NBA League Pass
Real time: VAVEL Brazil
Wes Unseld!
Clifford!
"What we didn't do, we didn't start well, you need to play 48 minutes in this league. We didn't start well against Atlanta, but we managed to overcome that. We didn't start well against Detroit (and) that was the difference in the game. And the other night, after the first five and a half minutes, we played well. The effort has been good, but playing hard in this league isn't enough. Playing hard gives you a chance, especially with a team like ours. But we have to be determined from the start and that's happened differently every night."
Injury Reports
And just like the Hornets, the Wizards will also be at full strength for the match, with no absentees until the last update!
Eastern Conference
The Wizards are in the same Eastern Conference, with one win and five losses, below the Hornets and the Pistons, with two wins and six losses.
How are the Wizards doing?
On Wednesday (01), they lost 130-121 to the Hawks. On Friday (3), by 121 to 114, the defeat was to the Heat and, closing the sequence, the defeat was by 146 to 128 to the 76ers.
How do the Hornets arrive?
Keeping an eye on the game
After a seemingly longer run of four consecutive defeats, the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 132-116.
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma led the team from the start and finished with 33 points on an efficient shooting percentage of 54% from the field.