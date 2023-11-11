Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA in-Season Tournament

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Live in TV and Stream
NBA in-Season Tournament
And what is the NBA in-Season Tournament? The tournament created for the 2023-24 season takes place between November 3rd and December 9th. The tournament is divided into six intra-conference groups. The games will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays during the two months, with one team from each group advancing to a semi-final and then a final, played in Las Vegas. Last but not least, the games will count as the regular season, with the exception of the final.
Will Hardy!
Jazz coach Will Hardy spoke about what could be improved in the team: "I think by now everyone knows that I'm a very sarcastic person. So there are times when I'm just playing with them to try and lighten the mood. At the start of last year, if I'd been like that, they might have taken a lot of the things I said seriously. If you don't have the basis of a relationship, sometimes it's hard to give people that very, very brutal honesty, because you don't know where it's coming from. You don't know what their intentions are. I don't think I have any assistant coaches. I feel like I've employed about eight lawyers. They're constantly creating cases that they're trying to bring to trial every day, me and our team, which is great because it keeps me on my toes and honest with myself about what I think."
Injury Report: Jazz
Unlike their opponents, the Jazz will only have Walker Kessler out injured.
Injury Report: Grizzlies
The Grizzlies will be without the injured Brandon Clarke, Steven Adams, Derrick Rose and Xavier Tillman, as well as having Jake LaRavia, John Konchar and Ziaire Williams listed as questionable.
Western Conference
In the Western Conference, the Grizzlies are in last place with one win and seven losses. The Jazz are literally above them, in 14th place, with two wins and seven losses. Above them are the Trail Blazers, Spurs and Lakers, with three wins and five losses. Even higher up are the Kings and Clippers with three wins and four losses.
Last Matches: Jazz
In addition to the win over the Grizzlies, the Utah Jazz are on a four-game losing streak. On Thursday (2), they lost 115-113 to the Magic. On Saturday (4), they lost 123-95 to the Timberwolves. On Monday (5), the loss came to the Bulls by 130-113 and, closing out the defeats, on Wednesday (8), the Pacers won by 1345-118.
Last Matches: Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies come into the match with four defeats and one win in their last games. On Monday (30) they lost 125-110 to the Mavericks. On Wednesday, they lost 133-109 to the Jazz. On Friday (3), another defeat: 115-113 to the Trail Blazers. And on Sunday (5), by 112 to 100, the victory came against the same Trail Blazers. And on Wednesday (8), by 108-102, the defeat came against the Heat.
