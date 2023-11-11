Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA In-Season Tournament Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns match for the NBA In-Season Tournament.
What time is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns match for NBA In-Season Tournament 2023?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns of November 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 12:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 12:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 12:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 6:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 12:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Latest Los Angeles Lakers lineup
The last quintet of the Los Angeles Lakers:
Taurean Prince, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Latest Phoenix Suns lineup
The last Phoenix Suns quintet:
Kevin Durant, Josh Okogie, Devin Booker, Eric Gordon and Jusuf Nurkic.
Los Angeles Lakers Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward LeBron James (#6), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his 19th year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Anthony Davis (#3) who this season has managed to average 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard D'Angelo Russell (#1) is the third most important player on the team. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his seventh tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers in the tournament
Like the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Group A of the Western Conference and are looking for first place in the group. They are in fourth position in the general table after 0 games won and 0 lost. The Los Angeles team will try to win as a visitor and should not waste an opportunity to take points since they are in a difficult group. Their last game was on November 8 against the Houston Rockets, where the Los Angeles Lakers lost 128 to 94 at the Toyota Center and thus the Los Angeles Lakers suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Phoenix Suns players to watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, forward Devin Booker (#1), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his second year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 21 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Jusuf Nurkic (#20) who this season has managed to average 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, forward Kevin Durant (#35) will be key in providing assists. Last season he had a very good tournament and this would be his third year in the league. He has averaged 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
Phoenix Suns in the tournament
The Phoenix team is in Group A of the NBA In-Season Tournament with the Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers. They are in third position in the general table with 0 games won and 0 lost. Friday will be their first game of the tournament against a difficult team, the Phoenix Suns are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and try to place themselves in the first two places in the group to advance to the next tournament round. Their last game was on November 8 against the Chicago Bulls, where the Phoenix Suns won 116-115 at the United Center and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Friday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Footprint Center will be the host stadium for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Phoenix, Arizona. Since June 6, 1992, it has been the home of the Phoenix Suns, it has a capacity of 18,422 spectators and its construction cost 89 million dollars.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023: Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.