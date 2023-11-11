LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA In-Season Tournament Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks match for the NBA In-Season Tournament.
What time is the LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks match for NBA In-Season Tournament 2023?
This is the start time of the game LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks of November 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 7:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
LA Clippers latest lineup
The last LA Clippers quintet:
Paul George, Russell Westbrook, Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.
Dallas Mavericks' latest lineup
The last Dallas Mavericks quintet:
Jaden Hardy, Josh Green, Dwight Powell, Grant Williams and Tim Hardaway Jr.
LA Clippers players to watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, power forward Paul George (#13), last season he was one of the best players in the league by averaging 23.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. This season he has managed to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Another player is point guard Russell Westbrook (#11), the team uses him as a sixth man and at the moment he has averaged 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the 2022-2023 season. Finally, forward Kawhi Leonard (#2) returns to play and is expected to dominate on the court again. In the tournament he has averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2 assists in the 2022-2023 season.
LA Clippers in the tournament
Like the Dallas Mavericks, the LA Clippers are in Group B of the Western Conference and are looking for first place in the group. They are in third position in the general table after 0 games won and 0 lost. The Los Angeles team will try to win as a visitor and should not waste an opportunity to take points since they are in a difficult group. Their last game was on November 8 against the Brooklyn Nets, where the LA Clippers lost 100-93 at the Barclays Center and thus the LA Clippers suffered another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Dallas Mavericks Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, forward Luka Doncic (#77), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 34.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Dwight Powell (#7) who this season has managed to average 17.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Kyrie Irving (#2) will be key to making assists. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his eleventh tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 27.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
Dallas Mavericks in the tournament
The Dallas team is in Group B of the NBA In-Season Tournament with the Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets and LA Clippers. They are in second position in the general table with 0 games won and 1 lost. Friday will be their second game of the tournament against a difficult team, the Dallas Mavericks are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win all possible games and try to place themselves in the first two places in the group to advance to the next tournament round. Their last game was on November 8 against the Toronto Raptors, where the Dallas Mavericks lost 127 to 116 at the American Airlines Center and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Friday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The American Airlines Center will be the venue for this NBA In-Season Tournament group stage game, located in the city of Dallas, Texas. Since July 17, 2001, it has been the home of the Dallas Mavericks, cost 420 million dollars and has a capacity of 19,200 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023: LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.