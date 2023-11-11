Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans live, as well as the latest information from Toyota Center Stadium.
How to watch Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans match live on TV and online?
The match Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans?
This is the start time for the Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans game on November 10, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (November 11)
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at New Orleans Pelicans
One of the most outstanding players in New Orleans Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, the 26 years old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 24 points.
Key player at Houston Rockets
One of the players to watch out for in Houston Rockets is Jalen Green, the 21-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 28 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 12, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Houston Rockets managed to win by a score of 120 points against 87 of New Orleans Pelicans.
The player who scored the most points for Houston Rockets in that game was Jabari Smith Jr with 22, while the player who scored the most points for New Orleans Pelicans in that game was C J McCollum with 17.
History Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of the New Orleans Pelicans, as they have won three of the last five games, while the Houston Rockets have won two. In the total number of meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of the New Orleans Pelicans who have scored 578 points compared to 543 for the Houston Rockets.
Actuality - New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans has had a regular performance in the 2023-2024 NBA season. After playing eight games, they have won four and lost four.
Oklahoma City Thunder 106 - 110 New Orleans Pelicans
- Last five games
Oklahoma City Thunder 106 - 110 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans 125 - 116 Detroit Pistons
New Orleans Pelicans 105 - 123 Atlanta Hawks
Denver Nuggets 134 - 116 New Orleans Pelicans
Minnesota Timberwolves 122 - 101 New Orleans Pelicans
Actuality - Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets have been performing well in the current NBA season. After playing seven games, they have won four and lost three.
Houston Rockets 95 - 106 Golden State Warriors
- Last five games
Houston Rockets 95 - 106 Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets 128 - 119 Charlotte Hornets
Houston Rockets 107 - 89 Sacramento Kings
Houston Rockets 122 - 97 Sacramento Kings
Houston Rockets 128 - 94 Los Angeles Lakers
The match will be played at the Toyota Center Stadium
The match between Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans will take place at the Toyota Center Stadium in the city of Houston (United States), this stadium is where the Houston Rockets team plays its home games, it was built in 2003 and has a capacity for approximately 18,400 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
