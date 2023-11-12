Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets in NBA?
If you want to watch the Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets game, it will be available on NBA TV.
What time is Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets in NBA?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 4 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 14 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this Brooklyn Nets player
Cam Thomas, only 22 years old, is one of the main players of this team. The guard is averaging 26.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. His shooting percentage from the field is 47.9%. In the last game he played he had 14 points and two rebounds, contributing to the Nets' victory.
Watch out for this Washington Wizards player
Kyle Kuzma, a 28-year-old forward. This season he has averaged 24 points, 6.8 rebounds and three assists per game. He also has a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field. In the last game he was the Wizards' most outstanding player with 17 points, six rebounds and one assist, but he did not prevent his team's defeat against the Hornets.
How are the Brooklyn Nets coming along?
They are coming off a 121-107 loss at home to the Boston Celtics in their last game. They have lost three of their last four games. They are in tenth place in the Eastern Conference with four wins and five losses. While they are last in the Atlantic division.
How are the Washington Wizards doing?
In their last game they lost to the Charlotte Hornets 117-124. Right now they have lost five of the last six games they have played. In the standings they are second to last in the Eastern Conference with two wins and six losses. Meanwhile, they are last in the Southeast Division.
Background
This will be the second time that the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets meet this season. In the last meeting, the Nets won 125-123. In addition, the Brooklyn team has won the last four duels. The last time the Washington Wizards won in this clash was in February 2022 when they won by 103-117.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Barclays Center, located in New York. It was inaugurated in September 2012 and has a capacity for 19,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets to meet in the 2023-24 NBA regular season
